M P Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.66
(4.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:04:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.59

1.41

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-57.92

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.62

-1.42

0

0

As % of sales

104.83

101.21

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales

14.14

3.17

0

0

Other costs

-0.08

-0.77

-0.14

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.41

55.06

0

0

Operating profit

-0.19

-0.83

-0.19

-0.32

OPM

-33.39

-59.45

0

0

Depreciation

0

-3.59

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.25

0.49

0.96

0.27

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.35

0.76

-0.05

Taxes

-0.01

0.05

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-28

-16.83

-5.6

79.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

-0.29

0.72

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

-0.29

0.72

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

-109.59

-140.7

-838.77

-198.37

NPM

4.77

-20.91

0

0

