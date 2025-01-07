Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.59
1.41
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-57.92
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.62
-1.42
0
0
As % of sales
104.83
101.21
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales
14.14
3.17
0
0
Other costs
-0.08
-0.77
-0.14
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.41
55.06
0
0
Operating profit
-0.19
-0.83
-0.19
-0.32
OPM
-33.39
-59.45
0
0
Depreciation
0
-3.59
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.25
0.49
0.96
0.27
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.35
0.76
-0.05
Taxes
-0.01
0.05
-0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
-28
-16.83
-5.6
79.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
-0.29
0.72
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
-0.29
0.72
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
-109.59
-140.7
-838.77
-198.37
NPM
4.77
-20.91
0
0
