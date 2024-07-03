Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹9.2
Prev. Close₹9.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹9.79
Day's Low₹9.2
52 Week's High₹23.99
52 Week's Low₹8.26
Book Value₹10.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.35
P/E78
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.08
0.04
0.01
-0.01
Net Worth
5.88
5.84
5.81
5.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.59
1.41
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-57.92
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.62
-1.42
0
0
As % of sales
104.83
101.21
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.35
0.76
-0.05
Depreciation
0
-3.59
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0.05
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.03
-0.79
1.1
0.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.92
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-76.37
321.24
-39.46
85.79
EBIT growth
-117.22
-144.54
-1,507.39
-136.28
Net profit growth
-109.59
-140.7
-838.77
-198.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Shamim Sheikh
Managing Director
Yunus R Memon
Director & CFO
Rafiqunnisa Merchant
Independent Director
Deepali Pawar
Independent Director
Arati Jadhav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ishita Kapure
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by M P Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
With a prestigious large group companies in market, M. P. Agro Industries Ltd. (formerly known as M P Agro Fertilisers Limited) has always been held as one of the premier companies to grace the industry. The Company was incorporated in Dec.75, which commenced its business from Jul.76. The Company was originally promoted by the M P State Agro Industries Development Corporation, Bhopal, and Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemical fertilizers, heavy chemicals, their by products manufacturing, storing, packing, distributing, transporting, converting, maintaining and rendering assistance and services. In Oct.91, it was taken over by Liberty Fertilisers, a group company of the Dhamani group, which also has Sayaji Hotels as a group company. In Jun.93, the company came out with a rights issue (5:1) of 23.4 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.34 cr to finance the cost of additional machinery and building and to meet long-term working capital requirements. It produces NPK granulated mixtures in the fertiliser sector.In 1999-2000, the company issued 30 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10/- each on private placement basis to promoters and their associates for additional working capital requirement.Due to erosion in net worth of the Company, the Company had made reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) at New Delhi on 29.10.2001.In 2008, the Company received Rs. 8 Crore from Lapp India Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore,
Read More
The M P Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M P Agro Industries Ltd is ₹5.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of M P Agro Industries Ltd is 78 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M P Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M P Agro Industries Ltd is ₹8.26 and ₹23.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
M P Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.85%, 3 Years at -9.22%, 1 Year at 0.21%, 6 Month at -58.21%, 3 Month at -9.65% and 1 Month at -6.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.