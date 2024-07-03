iifl-logo-icon 1
M P Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

9.22
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:12:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.2
  • Day's High9.79
  • 52 Wk High23.99
  • Prev. Close9.36
  • Day's Low9.2
  • 52 Wk Low 8.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.19
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

M P Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

9.2

Prev. Close

9.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

9.79

Day's Low

9.2

52 Week's High

23.99

52 Week's Low

8.26

Book Value

10.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.35

P/E

78

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

M P Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

M P Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

M P Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.32%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 81.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

M P Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.8

5.8

5.8

5.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.08

0.04

0.01

-0.01

Net Worth

5.88

5.84

5.81

5.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.59

1.41

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-57.92

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.62

-1.42

0

0

As % of sales

104.83

101.21

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.35

0.76

-0.05

Depreciation

0

-3.59

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0.05

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

0.03

-0.79

1.1

0.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.92

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-76.37

321.24

-39.46

85.79

EBIT growth

-117.22

-144.54

-1,507.39

-136.28

Net profit growth

-109.59

-140.7

-838.77

-198.37

No Record Found

M P Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT M P Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Shamim Sheikh

Managing Director

Yunus R Memon

Director & CFO

Rafiqunnisa Merchant

Independent Director

Deepali Pawar

Independent Director

Arati Jadhav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ishita Kapure

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by M P Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

With a prestigious large group companies in market, M. P. Agro Industries Ltd. (formerly known as M P Agro Fertilisers Limited) has always been held as one of the premier companies to grace the industry. The Company was incorporated in Dec.75, which commenced its business from Jul.76. The Company was originally promoted by the M P State Agro Industries Development Corporation, Bhopal, and Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemical fertilizers, heavy chemicals, their by products manufacturing, storing, packing, distributing, transporting, converting, maintaining and rendering assistance and services. In Oct.91, it was taken over by Liberty Fertilisers, a group company of the Dhamani group, which also has Sayaji Hotels as a group company. In Jun.93, the company came out with a rights issue (5:1) of 23.4 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.34 cr to finance the cost of additional machinery and building and to meet long-term working capital requirements. It produces NPK granulated mixtures in the fertiliser sector.In 1999-2000, the company issued 30 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10/- each on private placement basis to promoters and their associates for additional working capital requirement.Due to erosion in net worth of the Company, the Company had made reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) at New Delhi on 29.10.2001.In 2008, the Company received Rs. 8 Crore from Lapp India Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore,
Company FAQs

What is the M P Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The M P Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of M P Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M P Agro Industries Ltd is ₹5.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of M P Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M P Agro Industries Ltd is 78 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M P Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M P Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M P Agro Industries Ltd is ₹8.26 and ₹23.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of M P Agro Industries Ltd?

M P Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.85%, 3 Years at -9.22%, 1 Year at 0.21%, 6 Month at -58.21%, 3 Month at -9.65% and 1 Month at -6.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M P Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M P Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.07 %
Institutions - 0.32 %
Public - 81.61 %

