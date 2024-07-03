iifl-logo-icon 1
M P Agro Industries Ltd Company Summary

8.99
(2.16%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:45:00 PM

M P Agro Industries Ltd Summary

With a prestigious large group companies in market, M. P. Agro Industries Ltd. (formerly known as M P Agro Fertilisers Limited) has always been held as one of the premier companies to grace the industry. The Company was incorporated in Dec.75, which commenced its business from Jul.76. The Company was originally promoted by the M P State Agro Industries Development Corporation, Bhopal, and Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemical fertilizers, heavy chemicals, their by products manufacturing, storing, packing, distributing, transporting, converting, maintaining and rendering assistance and services. In Oct.91, it was taken over by Liberty Fertilisers, a group company of the Dhamani group, which also has Sayaji Hotels as a group company. In Jun.93, the company came out with a rights issue (5:1) of 23.4 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.34 cr to finance the cost of additional machinery and building and to meet long-term working capital requirements. It produces NPK granulated mixtures in the fertiliser sector.In 1999-2000, the company issued 30 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10/- each on private placement basis to promoters and their associates for additional working capital requirement.Due to erosion in net worth of the Company, the Company had made reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) at New Delhi on 29.10.2001.In 2008, the Company received Rs. 8 Crore from Lapp India Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, in part of Rs, 1.2 and Rs. 7 Crore as sale proceed on finalizing the Agreement for Sale of Dharuhera Industrial Land at Rewari, HP.

