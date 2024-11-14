|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results M.P.AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial statements for the Quarter / Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 and Limited Review Report thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|M.P.AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial statements for the Quarter and Three Months ended on 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Report thereto. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 Intimation of Adoption of New set of Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|M.P.AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audit Report thereto Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 Intimation of Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company Intimation of Re-appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|M.P.AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial statements for the Quarter / Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and Limited Review Report thereto. Unaudited Standalone financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
