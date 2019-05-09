iifl-logo-icon 1
Mack Trading Co Ltd Balance Sheet

71.7
(-1.98%)
May 9, 2019|12:49:57 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.14

3.04

2.97

2.87

Net Worth

4.48

3.38

3.31

3.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.48

3.38

3.31

3.12

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.04

0.07

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.62

0.7

0.7

0.7

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.64

2.66

2.53

2.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.93

2.67

2.55

2.41

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

3.2

0

0

0.01

Total Assets

4.49

3.4

3.3

3.12

