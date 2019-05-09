Mack Trading Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.14
3.04
2.97
2.87
Net Worth
4.48
3.38
3.31
3.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.48
3.38
3.31
3.12
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
0.7
0.7
0.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.64
2.66
2.53
2.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.93
2.67
2.55
2.41
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
3.2
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
4.49
3.4
3.3
3.12
