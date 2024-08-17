SectorTrading
Open₹71.7
Prev. Close₹73.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹71.7
Day's Low₹71.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹142.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.14
3.04
2.97
2.87
Net Worth
4.48
3.38
3.31
3.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.39
0.07
0.11
0.1
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
0
0
Tax paid
-0.28
0
0
0
Working capital
2.93
0
0
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
843.13
-26.84
37.92
30.34
EBIT growth
1,747.31
-36.04
14.41
-10.55
Net profit growth
1,420.36
-37.94
14.42
-10.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1.33
0.8
Other Income
1.2
12.95
1.15
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rita Pavankumar
Independent Director
Sudhir Shankar Bandiwadekar
Independent Director
Vijay Kumudchandra Pandya
Director
Vikas Pavankumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mack Trading Co Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
