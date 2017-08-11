Dear Shareholders:

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 37th ANNUAL REPORT on the business and operations of the Company and Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

1) FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, standalone performance of your company as under:

PARTICULARS CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS RS. YEAR RS . Profit for the year after meeting all 7,33,720 11,82,296 charges and expenses but before provision for taxation Less: Provision for tax Add: B/f forward from previous year 6,70,579 (2,91,218) Add: Excess provision written back Less: Additional Depreciation pursuant to enactment of schedule-II of Companies Act, 2013. Available for appropriation 14,04,299 8,91,078 Short Provision of Dividend for 49,000 Previous Year Proposed Dividend 1,71,500 Corporate Dividend Tax -- Transfer to General Reserve -- Amount to be carried forward to next year 14,04,299 6.70.579 Total 14,04,299 8,91,078

The consolidated performance of the group as per consolidated financial statements is as under:-

PARTICULARS CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS RS. YEAR RS . Profit for the year after meeting all charges and expenses but before provision for taxation 43,72,673 61,60,600 Add: Provision for tax Add: Dividends Proposed to be distributed to equity shareholders from Subsidiary for HO 6,82,463 Add: B/f forward from previous year 35,87,468 25,99,617 Add: Excess provision written back Less: Additional Depreciation pursuant to enactment of schedule-II of Companies Act, 2013. Available for appropriation 79,60,141 94,42,680 Short Provision of Dividend for -- 49,000 Previous Year Dividends Proposed to be distributed to equity shareholders from subsidiary -- 8,32,678 Current tax expenses for current year (5,10,000) (4,20,000) Proposed Dividend 1,71,500 Corporate Dividend Tax 1,69,514 Transfer to General Reserve 18,00,000 35,90,000 Amount to be carried forward to next year 47,11,698 35,87,468 Less: Share of Profit transferred to minority interest 6,56,467 8,98,086 Add/(Less):Excess Transferred to Minority Interest of prior period (98,204) Add/(Less): Minority Interest (1,83,771) 2,75,566 Total 79,60,141 94,42,680

2) DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year ended on 31st March,2017, amounting to Rs 1,71,500.

3) CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in the nature of business carried on during the financial year under review.

4) DIRECTORS

In accordance with the Provisions of Section-152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Articles of Association Mrs. Rita Pavankumar, Director retire by rotation of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment. The Company is in process of appointing Key Managerial Personnel.

5) DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Independent Directors of the company have made a declaration confirming the compliance of the conditions of independence stipulated in the aforesaid section.

6) DIRECTOR RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that—

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; (c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and (e) that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and (f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

7) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

In accordance with the requirements of the Accounting Standard AS – 21 prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the consolidated Financial Statements of the company and its subsidiary, Keen Investment & Leasing Limited are annexed to this report.

8) AUDITORS

In accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of Companies Act,2013,M/s V.P.Mehta & Co,Chartered Accountants,Mumbai(Firm Registration No.2016326W) are proposed to be appointed as auditor for a period of 1 year commencing of this Annual General Meeting Till the Conclusion of 38th Annual General Meeting i.e Annual General Meeting to be held in 2018.

The Company has received confirmation from V.P.Mehta & Co,Chartered Accountants to the effect that their re-appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section-141(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified for re-appointment.

The Company did not appoint any Internal Auditor for the period under review. The Company proposes to get the Internal Audit done in the Current year.

09) VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism/Whistleblower Policy for the employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances and the same has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.macktradingcompany.com

The Audit Committee of the Company oversees the Vigil Mechanism.

10) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board has a Nomination and Remuneration policy, which is generally in line with the existing industry practice and applicable laws. The policy has been displayed on the companys website viz. www.macktradingcompany.com

The details of composition, of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are as under: -

S.N Name Category Designation No of Meetings o Held Attended 1 Mr Vijay Pandya Independent Chairman 1 1 2 Mr Sudhir Bandiwadekar Independent Member 1 1 3 Mr Pavankumar Non- Member 1 1 Sanwarmal Executive

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee assist the Board in overseeing the method, criteria and quantum of compensation for directors and senior management based on their performance and defined assessment criteria. The Committee formulates the criteria for evaluation of the performance of Independent Directors & the Board of Directors; identifying the persons who are qualified to become directors, and who may be appointed in senior management and recommend to the Board their appointment and removal. The terms of the reference of Nomination and Remuneration Committee covers the areas mentioned under section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

11) AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee to deal with all such matters which it may consider appropriate to perform as audit committee including items specified in Section 177(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 (as may be modified/amended from time to time) and such matters as may be assigned from time to time by the Board of Directors.

The details of composition, meetings and attendance of the Meetings of the Audit Committee are as under: -

S Name Category Designation No. of Meetings N Held Attended o 1 Mr Vijay Pandya Independent Chairman 4 4 2 Mr Sudhir Bandiwadekar Independent Member 4 4 3 Mr Pavankumar Sanwarmal Non- Member 4 4 Executive

There have been no instances of non-acceptance of any recommendations of the Audit Committee by the Board during the financial year under review.

The Audit Committee assists the Board in its responsibility of overseeing the quality and integrity of the accounting, auditing and reporting practices of the Company and its compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements. The terms of reference of Audit Committee cover the areas mentioned under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

12) ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company has initiated and put in place evaluation of its own performance, its committees and individual directors. The result of the evaluation is satisfactory and adequate and meets the requirement of the Company.

13) SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company appointed Piyushkumar Parmar, Practising Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed as Annexure "A" to this Report.

The Company did not appoint any Internal Auditor for the period under review. The Company proposes to get the Internal Audit done in the Current year.

The Company did not appoint KMP for the period under review. The Company proposes to get the KMP done in the Current year.

14) HOLDING/SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATES COMPANIES:

S.N0. Name And Address Of CIN/GLN Holding/Subsidiary/ % of Applicable The Company Associate shares Section held 1. Keen Investments and U65910MH1986PTC041624 Subsidiary 81.96 N.A. Leasing ltd 4-C,Sindhu House,Nanabhai Lane, Flora Fountain,Fort,Mumbai- 400001.

There has been no change in the number of subsidiary or in the nature of business of subsidiary, during the year under review.

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014, the statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys Subsidiary (in Form AOC-1) is attached to the financial statements. (Annexure-B).

15) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of the company received remuneration in excess of the limit specified u/s Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

16) RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

There is no transaction with Related Party which requires disclosure under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Related Party Disclosures under Accounting Standards mentioned in Note-8 to the Financial Statements.

17) LOANS, INVESTMENT AND GUARANTEES BY THE COMPANY

Disclosure as required under section 186(4) of the Companies Act, 2013:

Particulars Amount(31/03/2017) 1 Loan Given As per Note-8 to the Financial Statements. 2 Investments made Nil 3 Guarantees Given Nil

18) PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not invited any deposits from public / shareholders in accordance with Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

19) NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the year under review, 6 Board meetings were held, details of which are given below. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Date of the meeting No. of Directors attended the meeting 30/05/2016 4 20/07/2016 4 12/08/2016 4 12/11/2016 4 06/02/2017 4 30/03/2017 2

20) DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

S. Name of Directors Date of Date of Cessation No Appointment 1. Mr Pavankumar Sanwarmal(Director) 27/10/1982 NA 2. Mrs Rita Pavankumar(Director) 09/12/1998 NA 3 Mr Sudhir Bandiwadekar(Independent 11/08/2014 NA Director) 4 Mr Vijay Pandya(Independent Director) 13/11/2014 NA

21) DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO Conservation of Energy

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Companies Accounts Rules 2015 in respect of conservation of energy has not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the company during the year under review.

Technology Absorption

Your company has not conducted any R & D activity.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Foreign Exchange Earning: - Nil. Foreign Exchange Expenditure: - Nil

22) MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statement relates and the date of the report.

23) EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT-9, as required under Section-92 of the Companies Act, 2013, in included in this Report as Annexure- C and forms an integral part of this Report.

24) RISKS AND CONCERNS

Business Risk Evaluation and Mangement is an ongoing process within the Organization. The Company has a robust risk management framework to indentify, monitor and minimize risks as also indentify as also indentify business opportunities. The Audit Committee and the Board periodically review the risks and suggest steps to be taken to manage/ mitigate the risk through a properly defined framework. During the year, no major risks were noticed, which may threaten the existence of the company.

25) OUTLOOK

The overall outlook on economic growth of the country has improved with the new Government assuming the office and initiating the process of long standing policy reforms. It is expected that this will facilitate the company to grow at a faster rate in the medium to long term.

26) INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The management has formed adequate system of internal financial controls as required to meet its financial needs and meeting day to day expenditure commensurate with nature and size of its business.

27) OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Governments focus on infrastructure development, investment in highways, and implementation of GST will give boost to retreading industry.

28) HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company believes that the key to excellent business results is an excellent talent pool. People Management Practices in the company continuously strive towards attracting, retaining and developing the best talent required for the business to grow.

The Total number of employees of the company as on March,30,2017 stood at 2(Two).

29) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance stipulated in SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 is not applicable to the company as paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty-five crore, as on the last date of the previous financial year.

30) SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There were no significant and material orders passed against the Company by the regulators or courts or tribunals during FY 16-17 impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

31) LISTING

The equity shares of your Company are listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

32) DISCLOSURES ABOUT CSR POLICY

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the provisions under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules thereunder are not applicable to the Company for the year under review. Thus, the Company has not made any contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

33) SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI

The Company has Complied Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2).

34) APPRECIATION

We wish to place on record our deep and sincere appreciation for the contribution made by the workers, staff and executives to the performance of the Company.

By the Order of Board of Directors

MACK TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

(Director) (Director) Rita Pavankumar Sudhir Bandiwadekar

Place: Mumbai

Date:11/08/2017