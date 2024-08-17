Mack Trading Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.87
0.68
Other Income
1.06
12.03
0.91
0
0
Total Income
1.06
12.03
0.91
0.87
0.68
Total Expenditure
0.37
0.27
0.17
0.27
0.18
PBIDT
0.69
11.76
0.74
0.61
0.5
Interest
0.07
0.34
0.3
0.25
0
PBDT
0.63
11.42
0.43
0.35
0.5
Depreciation
0.07
0.16
0.03
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.55
11.26
0.41
0.34
0.48
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
1.72
0.06
0.05
0.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.48
9.54
0.35
0.29
0.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0.65
11.01
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.17
-1.47
0.35
0.29
0.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
819.05
352.39
10.24
8.51
17.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
1,54,450
1,54,450
66,430
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
45.03
45.03
27.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
1,88,550
1,88,550
1,78,570
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
54.97
54.97
72.89
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.