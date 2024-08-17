iifl-logo-icon 1
Mack Trading Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

71.7
(-1.98%)
May 9, 2019|12:49:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.87

0.68

Other Income

1.06

12.03

0.91

0

0

Total Income

1.06

12.03

0.91

0.87

0.68

Total Expenditure

0.37

0.27

0.17

0.27

0.18

PBIDT

0.69

11.76

0.74

0.61

0.5

Interest

0.07

0.34

0.3

0.25

0

PBDT

0.63

11.42

0.43

0.35

0.5

Depreciation

0.07

0.16

0.03

0.01

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.55

11.26

0.41

0.34

0.48

Minority Interest After NP

0.07

1.72

0.06

0.05

0.07

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.48

9.54

0.35

0.29

0.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0.65

11.01

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.17

-1.47

0.35

0.29

0.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

819.05

352.39

10.24

8.51

17.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

1,54,450

1,54,450

66,430

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

45.03

45.03

27.11

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

1,88,550

1,88,550

1,78,570

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

54.97

54.97

72.89

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

Mack Trading Co Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

