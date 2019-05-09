Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
799.12
-19.03
24.61
23.24
EBIT growth
1,135.03
-13.19
96.41
-28.87
Net profit growth
1,995.3
-33.79
37.91
-31.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
63.39
6.28
8.29
4.85
RoNW
11.25
0.78
1.33
0.98
RoA
10.24
0.59
1.03
0.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
231.81
11.26
16.24
16.51
Dividend per share
0
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
192.72
8.27
13.47
12.8
Book value per share
549.27
320.69
272.3
361.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
5.34
8.26
8.54
Tax payout
-20.89
-11.66
-6.81
-14.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-30.86
-2.08
-2.74
0
Net debt / equity
-0.2
0.23
0.26
0
Net debt / op. profit
1.53
-9.33
-7.38
0.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
