iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mack Trading Co Ltd Key Ratios

71.7
(-1.98%)
May 9, 2019|12:49:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mack Trading Co Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

799.12

-19.03

24.61

23.24

EBIT growth

1,135.03

-13.19

96.41

-28.87

Net profit growth

1,995.3

-33.79

37.91

-31.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

63.39

6.28

8.29

4.85

RoNW

11.25

0.78

1.33

0.98

RoA

10.24

0.59

1.03

0.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

231.81

11.26

16.24

16.51

Dividend per share

0

0.5

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

192.72

8.27

13.47

12.8

Book value per share

549.27

320.69

272.3

361.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

5.34

8.26

8.54

Tax payout

-20.89

-11.66

-6.81

-14.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-30.86

-2.08

-2.74

0

Net debt / equity

-0.2

0.23

0.26

0

Net debt / op. profit

1.53

-9.33

-7.38

0.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

Mack Trading Co Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mack Trading Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.