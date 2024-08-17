iifl-logo-icon 1
Mack Trading Co Ltd Half Yearly Results

71.7
(-1.98%)
May 9, 2019|12:49:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Sept-2018Mar-2018Sept-2017Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.46

Other Income

0.34

0.86

12.15

0.8

0

Total Income

0.34

0.86

12.15

0.8

0.46

Total Expenditure

0.47

0.23

2.25

0.21

0.15

PBIDT

-0.13

0.62

9.9

0.59

0.3

Interest

0.07

0

0.11

0.23

0.2

PBDT

-0.19

0.62

9.79

0.37

0.1

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.02

0.08

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

2.1

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.24

0.58

7.67

0.28

0.08

Minority Interest After NP

3.13

0.09

1.18

0.05

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.37

0.48

6.49

0.23

0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0.01

0.64

12.04

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.38

-0.16

-5.55

0.23

0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

343.06

189.08

933.21

1.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

1,54,450

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

45.03

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

1,88,550

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

54.97

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

