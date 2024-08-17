Mack Trading Co Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
|Mar-2018
|Sept-2017
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.46
Other Income
0.34
0.86
12.15
0.8
0
Total Income
0.34
0.86
12.15
0.8
0.46
Total Expenditure
0.47
0.23
2.25
0.21
0.15
PBIDT
-0.13
0.62
9.9
0.59
0.3
Interest
0.07
0
0.11
0.23
0.2
PBDT
-0.19
0.62
9.79
0.37
0.1
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.02
0.08
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
2.1
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.24
0.58
7.67
0.28
0.08
Minority Interest After NP
3.13
0.09
1.18
0.05
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.37
0.48
6.49
0.23
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0.01
0.64
12.04
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.38
-0.16
-5.55
0.23
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
343.06
189.08
933.21
1.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
1,54,450
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
45.03
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
1,88,550
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
54.97
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
