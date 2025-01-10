Macro International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.85
3.99
3.99
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.49
1.19
1.17
1.19
Net Worth
23.34
5.18
5.16
5.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0.31
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.66
5.18
5.16
5.18
Fixed Assets
0.69
0.01
0.01
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
16.91
5.1
5.12
-0.04
Inventories
1.06
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.82
3.17
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
12.98
6.66
5.19
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-11.52
-3.79
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.43
-0.94
-0.07
-0.13
Cash
6.08
0.08
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
23.68
5.19
5.16
0.04
