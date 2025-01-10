iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Macro International Ltd Balance Sheet

81.5
(0.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Macro International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.85

3.99

3.99

3.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.49

1.19

1.17

1.19

Net Worth

23.34

5.18

5.16

5.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0.31

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.66

5.18

5.16

5.18

Fixed Assets

0.69

0.01

0.01

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

16.91

5.1

5.12

-0.04

Inventories

1.06

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

15.82

3.17

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

12.98

6.66

5.19

0.09

Sundry Creditors

-11.52

-3.79

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.43

-0.94

-0.07

-0.13

Cash

6.08

0.08

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

23.68

5.19

5.16

0.04

Macro Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Macro International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.