|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.11
-0.12
-0.19
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.21
-0.28
-0.27
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.2
0.2
0.29
0.3
Profit before tax
0
-0.02
0
0.01
Taxes
0
-4.69
0
0
Tax rate
-25.75
0.16
41.12
-51.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.02
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.02
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-121.39
326.55
-227.39
-36.48
NPM
0
0
0
0
