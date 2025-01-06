Macro International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.02
0
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-4.69
0
0
Working capital
-5.04
-0.08
0
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-5.04
-0.12
-0.02
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
-0.04
Free cash flow
-5.04
-0.12
-0.01
-0.13
Equity raised
2.36
2.49
2.59
2.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.68
2.37
2.58
2.44
No Record Found
