iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Macro International Ltd Share Price

83
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:25:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open87.9
  • Day's High87.9
  • 52 Wk High131.7
  • Prev. Close84.17
  • Day's Low80.45
  • 52 Wk Low 37.09
  • Turnover (lac)20.41
  • P/E31.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.4
  • EPS2.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)146.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Macro International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

87.9

Prev. Close

84.17

Turnover(Lac.)

20.41

Day's High

87.9

Day's Low

80.45

52 Week's High

131.7

52 Week's Low

37.09

Book Value

34.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

146.41

P/E

31.29

EPS

2.69

Divi. Yield

0

Macro International Ltd Corporate Action

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

Astal Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Astal Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.93%

Non-Promoter- 80.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Macro International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.85

3.99

3.99

3.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.49

1.19

1.17

1.19

Net Worth

23.34

5.18

5.16

5.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.02

0

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

-4.69

0

0

Working capital

-5.04

-0.08

0

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-17.43

-24.76

3.3

0.03

EBIT growth

-128.85

500.97

-143.8

-43.2

Net profit growth

-121.39

326.55

-227.39

-36.48

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Macro International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Macro International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sudheer Karna Kankanala

Independent Director

Hemachakrapani Bangaraiahgari

Non Executive Director

Ravikanti Shailaja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MAHENDRA KUMAR

Independent Director

P. Radha Kishore

Non Executive Director

MAGGIDI VENKATESH

Independent Director

Julius Paul Reinhard Paschke

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Macro International Ltd

Summary

Macro International Limited (Formerly known Macro (International) Exports Limited) was incorporated in Aug.93. The Company was promoted by the Kanpur based business house of Parasrampurias. The Company set up a departmental store at Plaza Kalpana, Birhana Road, Kanpur, offering products such as readymade garments, electronic items, leather items, stationery, books, fast food centre etc. During 1996-97, the departmental store project succeeded, only Saree Division and Archies Card Division was in operation. The Leather Unit set up at Village Goddhroli, Distt. Fatehpur manufactured of various leather harness and sadddlery goods viz., bridles, halters, girths, martingles, stirup leather, leather reins, brow bands and saddles.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Astal Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Astal Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Astal Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astal Laboratories Ltd is ₹146.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Astal Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Astal Laboratories Ltd is 31.29 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Astal Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astal Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astal Laboratories Ltd is ₹37.09 and ₹131.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Astal Laboratories Ltd?

Astal Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.73%, 3 Years at 118.94%, 1 Year at 126.93%, 6 Month at 39.47%, 3 Month at -24.44% and 1 Month at -7.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Astal Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Astal Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 80.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Macro International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.