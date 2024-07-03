Summary

Macro International Limited (Formerly known Macro (International) Exports Limited) was incorporated in Aug.93. The Company was promoted by the Kanpur based business house of Parasrampurias. The Company set up a departmental store at Plaza Kalpana, Birhana Road, Kanpur, offering products such as readymade garments, electronic items, leather items, stationery, books, fast food centre etc. During 1996-97, the departmental store project succeeded, only Saree Division and Archies Card Division was in operation. The Leather Unit set up at Village Goddhroli, Distt. Fatehpur manufactured of various leather harness and sadddlery goods viz., bridles, halters, girths, martingles, stirup leather, leather reins, brow bands and saddles.

Read More