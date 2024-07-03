SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹87.9
Prev. Close₹84.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.41
Day's High₹87.9
Day's Low₹80.45
52 Week's High₹131.7
52 Week's Low₹37.09
Book Value₹34.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)146.41
P/E31.29
EPS2.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.85
3.99
3.99
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.49
1.19
1.17
1.19
Net Worth
23.34
5.18
5.16
5.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.02
0
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-4.69
0
0
Working capital
-5.04
-0.08
0
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-17.43
-24.76
3.3
0.03
EBIT growth
-128.85
500.97
-143.8
-43.2
Net profit growth
-121.39
326.55
-227.39
-36.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sudheer Karna Kankanala
Independent Director
Hemachakrapani Bangaraiahgari
Non Executive Director
Ravikanti Shailaja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MAHENDRA KUMAR
Independent Director
P. Radha Kishore
Non Executive Director
MAGGIDI VENKATESH
Independent Director
Julius Paul Reinhard Paschke
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Macro International Ltd
Summary
Macro International Limited (Formerly known Macro (International) Exports Limited) was incorporated in Aug.93. The Company was promoted by the Kanpur based business house of Parasrampurias. The Company set up a departmental store at Plaza Kalpana, Birhana Road, Kanpur, offering products such as readymade garments, electronic items, leather items, stationery, books, fast food centre etc. During 1996-97, the departmental store project succeeded, only Saree Division and Archies Card Division was in operation. The Leather Unit set up at Village Goddhroli, Distt. Fatehpur manufactured of various leather harness and sadddlery goods viz., bridles, halters, girths, martingles, stirup leather, leather reins, brow bands and saddles.
Read More
The Astal Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astal Laboratories Ltd is ₹146.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Astal Laboratories Ltd is 31.29 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astal Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astal Laboratories Ltd is ₹37.09 and ₹131.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Astal Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.73%, 3 Years at 118.94%, 1 Year at 126.93%, 6 Month at 39.47%, 3 Month at -24.44% and 1 Month at -7.81%.
