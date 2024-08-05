The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be convened on, Monday, 5th August 2024 at 03:00 P.M., through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Submission of Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) Submission of Voting Result of 31st Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)