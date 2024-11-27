Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Astal Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 4079930 Convertible Warrants convertible into equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at premium of Rs. 30/- each to Strategic Investors (Non-Promoters) on Preferential basis. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the chairperson. Intimation of the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board held on 27th November, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Astal Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th July, 2024 at the corporate office of the company i.e., 8-2-351/w/3/4, Road Number 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500034, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. has taken the Decisions mentioned in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 22 Jun 2024

Astal Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss/ finalize the proposal for Issue of Securities of the Company on Preferential Basis to Promoters and Strategic Investors towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018. 2. To Consider & to approve the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company along with fixing of date of Book closure and e-voting period. 3. To Approve Board Report along with all other necessary Annexure for the financial year ended March 31 2024 4. To fix the day date time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To Appoint Scrutinizer to scrutinize voting during the AGM and remote e-voting. 6. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. Astal Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To discuss/ finalize the proposal for Issue of Securities of the Company on Preferential Basis to Promoters and Strategic Investors towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42, 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2018. 2. To Consider & to approve the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company along with fixing of date of Book closure and e-voting period. 3. To Approve Board Report along with all other necessary Annexure for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 4. To fix the day, date, time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To Appoint Scrutinizer to scrutinize voting during the AGM and remote e-voting. 6. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024) we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 6th July, 2024 has considered and approved the items mentioned in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

Macro International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 along with report of the auditors. 2. To consider and approve the Audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. To Appoint Mr. BIRENDRAKUMAR SAHOO (DIN: 06737993) as additional Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. 4. To Keep & Maintain books of account at a place other than the registered office of the Company. 5. To Shift the corporate office of the Company. 6. Any other matter with the permission of chair This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 24th May, 2024 at the corporate office of the company i.e. 304, 3rd Floor Babukhan Estate, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad Telangana 500001, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. has taken the decisions mentioned in the outcome. Submission of intimation of keep and maintain Books of Accounts at a at a place other than the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Submission of appointment of Additional non executive independent director pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024