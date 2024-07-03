iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Macro International Ltd Company Summary

76.55
(-1.14%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:53:00 AM

Macro International Ltd Summary

Macro International Limited (Formerly known Macro (International) Exports Limited) was incorporated in Aug.93. The Company was promoted by the Kanpur based business house of Parasrampurias. The Company set up a departmental store at Plaza Kalpana, Birhana Road, Kanpur, offering products such as readymade garments, electronic items, leather items, stationery, books, fast food centre etc. During 1996-97, the departmental store project succeeded, only Saree Division and Archies Card Division was in operation. The Leather Unit set up at Village Goddhroli, Distt. Fatehpur manufactured of various leather harness and sadddlery goods viz., bridles, halters, girths, martingles, stirup leather, leather reins, brow bands and saddles.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.