Madhusudan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.78
-1.36
0.25
1.39
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
-1.2
0.38
-0.07
-0.33
Working capital
0.62
0.56
0.46
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
4.1
-0.52
0.5
1.12
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
4.1
-0.52
0.5
1.11
Equity raised
29.66
31.61
31.29
29.2
Investing
4.13
-1.85
-0.26
1.26
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.89
29.24
31.54
31.57
No Record Found
