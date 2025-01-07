iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhusudan Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55
(-0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:23:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.91

0.75

1.14

1.09

yoy growth (%)

21.64

-34.5

4.63

3.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.51

-0.49

-0.42

As % of sales

58.18

68.6

43.28

39.13

Other costs

-0.42

-2.16

-0.8

-0.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.82

288.73

69.88

62.42

Operating profit

-0.04

-1.93

-0.15

-0.01

OPM

-5

-257.34

-13.16

-1.56

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.12

-0.14

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

4.93

0.67

0.52

1.55

Profit before tax

4.78

-1.36

0.25

1.39

Taxes

-1.2

0.38

-0.07

-0.33

Tax rate

-25.11

-28.27

-30.88

-23.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.58

-0.97

0.17

1.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.58

-0.97

0.17

1.06

yoy growth (%)

-467.31

-663.92

-83.76

-49.45

NPM

392.41

-129.95

15.09

97.24

