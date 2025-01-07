Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.91
0.75
1.14
1.09
yoy growth (%)
21.64
-34.5
4.63
3.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.51
-0.49
-0.42
As % of sales
58.18
68.6
43.28
39.13
Other costs
-0.42
-2.16
-0.8
-0.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.82
288.73
69.88
62.42
Operating profit
-0.04
-1.93
-0.15
-0.01
OPM
-5
-257.34
-13.16
-1.56
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
4.93
0.67
0.52
1.55
Profit before tax
4.78
-1.36
0.25
1.39
Taxes
-1.2
0.38
-0.07
-0.33
Tax rate
-25.11
-28.27
-30.88
-23.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.58
-0.97
0.17
1.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.58
-0.97
0.17
1.06
yoy growth (%)
-467.31
-663.92
-83.76
-49.45
NPM
392.41
-129.95
15.09
97.24
