SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹59
Prev. Close₹58.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.36
Day's High₹62
Day's Low₹55
52 Week's High₹86.8
52 Week's Low₹48.72
Book Value₹57.9
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.8
P/E23.98
EPS2.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.69
2.69
2.69
2.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.59
23.29
20.89
18.42
Net Worth
28.28
25.98
23.58
21.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.91
0.75
1.14
1.09
yoy growth (%)
21.64
-34.5
4.63
3.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.51
-0.49
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.78
-1.36
0.25
1.39
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
-1.2
0.38
-0.07
-0.33
Working capital
0.62
0.56
0.46
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.64
-34.5
4.63
3.19
Op profit growth
-97.63
1,179.88
780.85
-92.3
EBIT growth
-451.8
-643.43
-82.06
-49.75
Net profit growth
-467.31
-663.92
-83.76
-49.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
0.07
0.18
0.27
0.93
12.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.07
0.18
0.27
0.93
12.22
Other Operating Income
0.88
0.88
0.82
0.58
0.09
Other Income
0.56
0.88
0.97
1.2
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajesh B Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
P K Shashidharan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prem Chand Surana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shri Yogendra Jhaveri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Daarrpan R.Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipti Zaveri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mitushi Darji
Reports by Madhusudan Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Feb.46, Madhusudan Industries (formerly Madhusudan Vegetable Products Company), now better known for its CERA range of sanitaryware and tiles, has emerged as a major force in the Indian ceramic industry. The Company had three units, namely Edible Oil Unit having plants at Rakhial, Gujarat, Solvent Extraction Plant at Nimbahera, Rajasthan and Power Unit consisted 10 Nos. Wind Turbine Generators of 2.5 MW at Patelka, in Gujarat for captive consumption of power at its Edible Oil Unit at Rakhial.The present promoters acquired the Vanaspati unit in 1969 and after modernisation achieved an overall growth and progress The Company expanded its capacities in Solvent Plant. It established an Oil Refinery, Soap Plant and Oil Mill at Rakhial, further commissioned a new Solvent Extraction Plant at Nimbahera, making it a pioneer in the edible oil industry.In 1980-81, it entered the sanitaryware industry, with its own technology. Thereafter, the Company established a Sanitaryware Unit at Kadi in 1985-86, manufacturing the CERA brand of Sanitarywares. The Company went public in Oct.89 to expand the capacity of the tile unit from 7,000 tpa to 14,000 tpa; to manufacture glazed tiles and also to raise the capacity of the solvent extraction plant from 25,500 tpa to 45,000 tpa. In Nov.92, the company offered PCDs on a rights basis to part-finance its Rs 25-crore modernisation plan. Today, it has an installed capacity of 36,000 tpa of vanaspati and refined oils, 23,000 tpa of cotto
Read More
The Madhusudan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhusudan Industries Ltd is ₹29.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhusudan Industries Ltd is 23.98 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhusudan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhusudan Industries Ltd is ₹48.72 and ₹86.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madhusudan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.39%, 3 Years at 21.55%, 1 Year at -21.51%, 6 Month at -8.08%, 3 Month at 1.96% and 1 Month at -7.33%.
