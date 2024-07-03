iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhusudan Industries Ltd Share Price

55.39
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:21:00 PM

  • Open59
  • Day's High62
  • 52 Wk High86.8
  • Prev. Close58.27
  • Day's Low55
  • 52 Wk Low 48.72
  • Turnover (lac)1.36
  • P/E23.98
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value57.9
  • EPS2.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Madhusudan Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

59

Prev. Close

58.27

Turnover(Lac.)

1.36

Day's High

62

Day's Low

55

52 Week's High

86.8

52 Week's Low

48.72

Book Value

57.9

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.8

P/E

23.98

EPS

2.43

Divi. Yield

0

Madhusudan Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

Madhusudan Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Madhusudan Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 43.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Madhusudan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.69

2.69

2.69

2.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.59

23.29

20.89

18.42

Net Worth

28.28

25.98

23.58

21.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.91

0.75

1.14

1.09

yoy growth (%)

21.64

-34.5

4.63

3.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.51

-0.49

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.78

-1.36

0.25

1.39

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.12

-0.14

Tax paid

-1.2

0.38

-0.07

-0.33

Working capital

0.62

0.56

0.46

0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.64

-34.5

4.63

3.19

Op profit growth

-97.63

1,179.88

780.85

-92.3

EBIT growth

-451.8

-643.43

-82.06

-49.75

Net profit growth

-467.31

-663.92

-83.76

-49.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

0.07

0.18

0.27

0.93

12.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

0.18

0.27

0.93

12.22

Other Operating Income

0.88

0.88

0.82

0.58

0.09

Other Income

0.56

0.88

0.97

1.2

1.02

Madhusudan Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Madhusudan Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajesh B Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

P K Shashidharan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prem Chand Surana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shri Yogendra Jhaveri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Daarrpan R.Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipti Zaveri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mitushi Darji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhusudan Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.46, Madhusudan Industries (formerly Madhusudan Vegetable Products Company), now better known for its CERA range of sanitaryware and tiles, has emerged as a major force in the Indian ceramic industry. The Company had three units, namely Edible Oil Unit having plants at Rakhial, Gujarat, Solvent Extraction Plant at Nimbahera, Rajasthan and Power Unit consisted 10 Nos. Wind Turbine Generators of 2.5 MW at Patelka, in Gujarat for captive consumption of power at its Edible Oil Unit at Rakhial.The present promoters acquired the Vanaspati unit in 1969 and after modernisation achieved an overall growth and progress The Company expanded its capacities in Solvent Plant. It established an Oil Refinery, Soap Plant and Oil Mill at Rakhial, further commissioned a new Solvent Extraction Plant at Nimbahera, making it a pioneer in the edible oil industry.In 1980-81, it entered the sanitaryware industry, with its own technology. Thereafter, the Company established a Sanitaryware Unit at Kadi in 1985-86, manufacturing the CERA brand of Sanitarywares. The Company went public in Oct.89 to expand the capacity of the tile unit from 7,000 tpa to 14,000 tpa; to manufacture glazed tiles and also to raise the capacity of the solvent extraction plant from 25,500 tpa to 45,000 tpa. In Nov.92, the company offered PCDs on a rights basis to part-finance its Rs 25-crore modernisation plan. Today, it has an installed capacity of 36,000 tpa of vanaspati and refined oils, 23,000 tpa of cotto
Company FAQs

What is the Madhusudan Industries Ltd share price today?

The Madhusudan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhusudan Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhusudan Industries Ltd is ₹29.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhusudan Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhusudan Industries Ltd is 23.98 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhusudan Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhusudan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhusudan Industries Ltd is ₹48.72 and ₹86.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhusudan Industries Ltd?

Madhusudan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.39%, 3 Years at 21.55%, 1 Year at -21.51%, 6 Month at -8.08%, 3 Month at 1.96% and 1 Month at -7.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhusudan Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhusudan Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.08 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 43.73 %

