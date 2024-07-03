Summary

Incorporated in Feb.46, Madhusudan Industries (formerly Madhusudan Vegetable Products Company), now better known for its CERA range of sanitaryware and tiles, has emerged as a major force in the Indian ceramic industry. The Company had three units, namely Edible Oil Unit having plants at Rakhial, Gujarat, Solvent Extraction Plant at Nimbahera, Rajasthan and Power Unit consisted 10 Nos. Wind Turbine Generators of 2.5 MW at Patelka, in Gujarat for captive consumption of power at its Edible Oil Unit at Rakhial.The present promoters acquired the Vanaspati unit in 1969 and after modernisation achieved an overall growth and progress The Company expanded its capacities in Solvent Plant. It established an Oil Refinery, Soap Plant and Oil Mill at Rakhial, further commissioned a new Solvent Extraction Plant at Nimbahera, making it a pioneer in the edible oil industry.In 1980-81, it entered the sanitaryware industry, with its own technology. Thereafter, the Company established a Sanitaryware Unit at Kadi in 1985-86, manufacturing the CERA brand of Sanitarywares. The Company went public in Oct.89 to expand the capacity of the tile unit from 7,000 tpa to 14,000 tpa; to manufacture glazed tiles and also to raise the capacity of the solvent extraction plant from 25,500 tpa to 45,000 tpa. In Nov.92, the company offered PCDs on a rights basis to part-finance its Rs 25-crore modernisation plan. Today, it has an installed capacity of 36,000 tpa of vanaspati and refined oils, 23,000 tpa of cotto

