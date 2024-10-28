iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhusudan Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Madhusudan Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
MADHUSUDAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Please note that the window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed with effect from 1st October 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Quarterly Financial Results - 30/09/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting 28.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
MADHUSUDAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please note that the window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed with effect from 1st July 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 06.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20241 May 2024
MADHUSUDAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Please note that the window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 09.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
MADHUSUDAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Please note that the window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed with effect from 1st January 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 19.01.2024 Unaudited Financial Results - 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

