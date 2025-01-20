Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.78
-1.87
Op profit growth
-6.41
3,772.9
EBIT growth
-7.86
4.32
Net profit growth
-15.69
95.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
32.76
29.83
0.75
EBIT margin
96.42
89.17
83.88
Net profit margin
87.36
88.3
44.34
RoCE
6.38
6.72
RoNW
1.49
1.9
RoA
1.44
1.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.38
1.62
0.84
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.08
1.27
0.4
Book value per share
23.51
22.15
20.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.42
6.92
11.64
P/CEPS
11.99
8.77
24.3
P/B
0.55
0.5
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
5.75
5.68
6.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.42
-2.25
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
738.8
631.41
Inventory days
2.16
7.38
Creditor days
0
-2.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.35
-4.33
-2.12
Net debt / equity
-0.11
0
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-5.18
0.1
178.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.09
-2.18
-1.33
Employee costs
-38.97
-37.35
-55.81
Other costs
-28.17
-30.63
-42.09
