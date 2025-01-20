iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhusudan Industries Ltd Key Ratios

53.06
(0.17%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:30:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhusudan Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.78

-1.87

Op profit growth

-6.41

3,772.9

EBIT growth

-7.86

4.32

Net profit growth

-15.69

95.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

32.76

29.83

0.75

EBIT margin

96.42

89.17

83.88

Net profit margin

87.36

88.3

44.34

RoCE

6.38

6.72

RoNW

1.49

1.9

RoA

1.44

1.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.38

1.62

0.84

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.08

1.27

0.4

Book value per share

23.51

22.15

20.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.42

6.92

11.64

P/CEPS

11.99

8.77

24.3

P/B

0.55

0.5

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

5.75

5.68

6.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.42

-2.25

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

738.8

631.41

Inventory days

2.16

7.38

Creditor days

0

-2.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-12.35

-4.33

-2.12

Net debt / equity

-0.11

0

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

-5.18

0.1

178.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.09

-2.18

-1.33

Employee costs

-38.97

-37.35

-55.81

Other costs

-28.17

-30.63

-42.09

