Magna Electro Castings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
4.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.15
90.13
74.08
67.11
Net Worth
108.38
94.36
78.31
71.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0.09
0.15
4.99
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.87
1.72
2.19
2.5
Total Liabilities
110.34
96.23
85.49
73.97
Fixed Assets
44.29
41.31
33.2
33.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.44
1.44
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.11
0.11
0
Networking Capital
41.94
31.33
37.27
25.05
Inventories
10.75
9.35
11.51
7.32
Inventory Days
31.11
27.31
Sundry Debtors
36.41
38.2
39.16
29.16
Debtor Days
105.85
108.82
Other Current Assets
12.98
6.9
8.2
5.8
Sundry Creditors
-12.96
-17.99
-17.9
-13.81
Creditor Days
48.38
51.53
Other Current Liabilities
-5.24
-5.13
-3.7
-3.42
Cash
22.57
22.03
14.91
15.36
Total Assets
110.35
96.22
85.49
73.97
