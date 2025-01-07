iifl-logo-icon 1
Magna Electro Castings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,012.95
(6.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

135.02

97.8

96.32

93.07

yoy growth (%)

38.05

1.54

3.48

17.36

Raw materials

-55.56

-36.41

-33.34

-31.99

As % of sales

41.15

37.22

34.62

34.37

Employee costs

-14.65

-12.55

-10.81

-9.51

As % of sales

10.85

12.83

11.22

10.21

Other costs

-51.98

-38.78

-41.32

-39.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.49

39.65

42.9

42.14

Operating profit

12.81

10.04

10.83

12.34

OPM

9.48

10.27

11.24

13.26

Depreciation

-4.58

-4.17

-4.36

-4.54

Interest expense

-0.32

-0.07

-0.11

-0.31

Other income

2.44

1.21

2.15

0.38

Profit before tax

10.34

7.01

8.5

7.87

Taxes

-2.62

-1.83

-1.81

-1.01

Tax rate

-25.31

-26.17

-21.34

-12.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.72

5.17

6.68

6.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.72

5.17

6.68

6.86

yoy growth (%)

49.24

-22.55

-2.55

-8.03

NPM

5.72

5.29

6.94

7.37

