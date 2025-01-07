Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
135.02
97.8
96.32
93.07
yoy growth (%)
38.05
1.54
3.48
17.36
Raw materials
-55.56
-36.41
-33.34
-31.99
As % of sales
41.15
37.22
34.62
34.37
Employee costs
-14.65
-12.55
-10.81
-9.51
As % of sales
10.85
12.83
11.22
10.21
Other costs
-51.98
-38.78
-41.32
-39.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.49
39.65
42.9
42.14
Operating profit
12.81
10.04
10.83
12.34
OPM
9.48
10.27
11.24
13.26
Depreciation
-4.58
-4.17
-4.36
-4.54
Interest expense
-0.32
-0.07
-0.11
-0.31
Other income
2.44
1.21
2.15
0.38
Profit before tax
10.34
7.01
8.5
7.87
Taxes
-2.62
-1.83
-1.81
-1.01
Tax rate
-25.31
-26.17
-21.34
-12.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.72
5.17
6.68
6.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.72
5.17
6.68
6.86
yoy growth (%)
49.24
-22.55
-2.55
-8.03
NPM
5.72
5.29
6.94
7.37
