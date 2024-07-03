Summary

Magna Electro Castings Ltd was incorporated in 1990. The company was promoted and Managed by N Krishna Samaraj. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling of Cast Iron Components.In 2001 the company has successfully commissioned its state of the art CAD/CAM Centre for producing tooling.The Company had implemented a Energy Conservation Project in 2001-02 at a cost of Rs.110 lakhs and was funded by internal accruals and term loans from Corporation Bank. In the area of raw material recycling and production automation the company is planning to make investments to the tune of Rs.150 lakhs and will be financed by means of Internal accruals and Term Loans. This project was put on hold due to decision on implementation of the latest technology and processes.The Company commissioned the Gas project costing Rs 0.41 Crores during 2004. In 2005, it commissioned the Furan Fast Loop Line and the Sand Mixer plants costing Rs 3.78 Crores. It installed one 750 kw Wind Electric Generator costing Rs 3.06 Cr. at Andhiyur Village in Pollachi Taluk. It commissioned one 1650 kw Wind Electric Generator in Ganapathipalayam village, Pollachi Taluk costing Rs 9.70 Crores during August 2005.The e Phase I Expansion Project costing Rs 8.14 Crores for construction of buildings was completed and the required plant and machinery was commissioned during 2007. The Company implemented the Phase I of the expansion project, thereby increasing the capacity from 600 MT to 900 MT per month in 2008.D

