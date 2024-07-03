iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magna Electro Castings Ltd Share Price

951.15
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open963.6
  • Day's High1,014.45
  • 52 Wk High1,299
  • Prev. Close996
  • Day's Low951.1
  • 52 Wk Low 388
  • Turnover (lac)16.74
  • P/E20.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value282.83
  • EPS49.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)402.54
  • Div. Yield0.5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Magna Electro Castings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

963.6

Prev. Close

996

Turnover(Lac.)

16.74

Day's High

1,014.45

Day's Low

951.1

52 Week's High

1,299

52 Week's Low

388

Book Value

282.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

402.54

P/E

20.02

EPS

49.74

Divi. Yield

0.5

Magna Electro Castings Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Magna Electro Castings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Magna Electro Castings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 46.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Magna Electro Castings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

4.23

4.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.15

90.13

74.08

67.11

Net Worth

108.38

94.36

78.31

71.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

135.02

97.8

96.32

93.07

yoy growth (%)

38.05

1.54

3.48

17.36

Raw materials

-55.56

-36.41

-33.34

-31.99

As % of sales

41.15

37.22

34.62

34.37

Employee costs

-14.65

-12.55

-10.81

-9.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.34

7.01

8.5

7.87

Depreciation

-4.58

-4.17

-4.36

-4.54

Tax paid

-2.62

-1.83

-1.81

-1.01

Working capital

10.82

-1.84

12.73

6.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.05

1.54

3.48

17.36

Op profit growth

27.5

-7.21

-12.24

-14.96

EBIT growth

50.53

-17.72

5.19

-15.91

Net profit growth

49.24

-22.55

-2.55

-8.03

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Magna Electro Castings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Magna Electro Castings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

J Vijayakumar

Independent Director

K Gnanasekaran

Independent Director

R Nandini

Independent Director

Jairam Varadaraj.

Managing Director

N Krishna Samaraj

Independent Director

G D Rajkumar

Executive Director

M Malmarugan

Non Executive Director

Ajeya Vel Narayanaswamy

Independent Director

Vijayalakshni Narendra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Duraisamy

Independent Director

Vidyaprakash Arjunprakash

Additional Director

Sudarsan Varadaraj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magna Electro Castings Ltd

Summary

Magna Electro Castings Ltd was incorporated in 1990. The company was promoted and Managed by N Krishna Samaraj. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling of Cast Iron Components.In 2001 the company has successfully commissioned its state of the art CAD/CAM Centre for producing tooling.The Company had implemented a Energy Conservation Project in 2001-02 at a cost of Rs.110 lakhs and was funded by internal accruals and term loans from Corporation Bank. In the area of raw material recycling and production automation the company is planning to make investments to the tune of Rs.150 lakhs and will be financed by means of Internal accruals and Term Loans. This project was put on hold due to decision on implementation of the latest technology and processes.The Company commissioned the Gas project costing Rs 0.41 Crores during 2004. In 2005, it commissioned the Furan Fast Loop Line and the Sand Mixer plants costing Rs 3.78 Crores. It installed one 750 kw Wind Electric Generator costing Rs 3.06 Cr. at Andhiyur Village in Pollachi Taluk. It commissioned one 1650 kw Wind Electric Generator in Ganapathipalayam village, Pollachi Taluk costing Rs 9.70 Crores during August 2005.The e Phase I Expansion Project costing Rs 8.14 Crores for construction of buildings was completed and the required plant and machinery was commissioned during 2007. The Company implemented the Phase I of the expansion project, thereby increasing the capacity from 600 MT to 900 MT per month in 2008.D
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Magna Electro Castings Ltd share price today?

The Magna Electro Castings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹951.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magna Electro Castings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magna Electro Castings Ltd is ₹402.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magna Electro Castings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magna Electro Castings Ltd is 20.02 and 3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magna Electro Castings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magna Electro Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magna Electro Castings Ltd is ₹388 and ₹1299 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Magna Electro Castings Ltd?

Magna Electro Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.96%, 3 Years at 72.42%, 1 Year at 107.82%, 6 Month at 113.87%, 3 Month at 27.34% and 1 Month at -21.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magna Electro Castings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magna Electro Castings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.38 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 46.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Magna Electro Castings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.