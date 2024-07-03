Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹963.6
Prev. Close₹996
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.74
Day's High₹1,014.45
Day's Low₹951.1
52 Week's High₹1,299
52 Week's Low₹388
Book Value₹282.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)402.54
P/E20.02
EPS49.74
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
4.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.15
90.13
74.08
67.11
Net Worth
108.38
94.36
78.31
71.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
135.02
97.8
96.32
93.07
yoy growth (%)
38.05
1.54
3.48
17.36
Raw materials
-55.56
-36.41
-33.34
-31.99
As % of sales
41.15
37.22
34.62
34.37
Employee costs
-14.65
-12.55
-10.81
-9.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.34
7.01
8.5
7.87
Depreciation
-4.58
-4.17
-4.36
-4.54
Tax paid
-2.62
-1.83
-1.81
-1.01
Working capital
10.82
-1.84
12.73
6.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.05
1.54
3.48
17.36
Op profit growth
27.5
-7.21
-12.24
-14.96
EBIT growth
50.53
-17.72
5.19
-15.91
Net profit growth
49.24
-22.55
-2.55
-8.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
J Vijayakumar
Independent Director
K Gnanasekaran
Independent Director
R Nandini
Independent Director
Jairam Varadaraj.
Managing Director
N Krishna Samaraj
Independent Director
G D Rajkumar
Executive Director
M Malmarugan
Non Executive Director
Ajeya Vel Narayanaswamy
Independent Director
Vijayalakshni Narendra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Duraisamy
Independent Director
Vidyaprakash Arjunprakash
Additional Director
Sudarsan Varadaraj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Magna Electro Castings Ltd
Summary
Magna Electro Castings Ltd was incorporated in 1990. The company was promoted and Managed by N Krishna Samaraj. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling of Cast Iron Components.In 2001 the company has successfully commissioned its state of the art CAD/CAM Centre for producing tooling.The Company had implemented a Energy Conservation Project in 2001-02 at a cost of Rs.110 lakhs and was funded by internal accruals and term loans from Corporation Bank. In the area of raw material recycling and production automation the company is planning to make investments to the tune of Rs.150 lakhs and will be financed by means of Internal accruals and Term Loans. This project was put on hold due to decision on implementation of the latest technology and processes.The Company commissioned the Gas project costing Rs 0.41 Crores during 2004. In 2005, it commissioned the Furan Fast Loop Line and the Sand Mixer plants costing Rs 3.78 Crores. It installed one 750 kw Wind Electric Generator costing Rs 3.06 Cr. at Andhiyur Village in Pollachi Taluk. It commissioned one 1650 kw Wind Electric Generator in Ganapathipalayam village, Pollachi Taluk costing Rs 9.70 Crores during August 2005.The e Phase I Expansion Project costing Rs 8.14 Crores for construction of buildings was completed and the required plant and machinery was commissioned during 2007. The Company implemented the Phase I of the expansion project, thereby increasing the capacity from 600 MT to 900 MT per month in 2008.D
Read More
The Magna Electro Castings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹951.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magna Electro Castings Ltd is ₹402.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Magna Electro Castings Ltd is 20.02 and 3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magna Electro Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magna Electro Castings Ltd is ₹388 and ₹1299 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Magna Electro Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.96%, 3 Years at 72.42%, 1 Year at 107.82%, 6 Month at 113.87%, 3 Month at 27.34% and 1 Month at -21.01%.
