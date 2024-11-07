iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magna Electro Castings Ltd Board Meeting

1,103
(2.70%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:58:00 AM

Magna Electrocas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.11.2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve general business matters. Outcome of Board meeting held on 19th August, 2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today on 29th May, 2024 has approved a final dividend of Rs.5/- per share (50%) for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders. Intimation regarding re-appointment of Internal Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors for the Financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 05.02.2024 for considering and approving Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 is enclosed. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Magna Electrocas: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magna Electro Castings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.