Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.11.2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve general business matters. Outcome of Board meeting held on 19th August, 2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

MAGNA ELECTRO CASTINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today on 29th May, 2024 has approved a final dividend of Rs.5/- per share (50%) for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders. Intimation regarding re-appointment of Internal Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors for the Financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024