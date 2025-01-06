Magna Electro Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.34
7.01
8.5
7.87
Depreciation
-4.58
-4.17
-4.36
-4.54
Tax paid
-2.62
-1.83
-1.81
-1.01
Working capital
10.82
-1.84
12.73
6.13
Other operating items
Operating
13.96
-0.83
15.05
8.45
Capital expenditure
5.77
2.08
6.12
2.78
Free cash flow
19.73
1.24
21.17
11.23
Equity raised
133.46
130.5
118.29
100.51
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.12
0.32
-3.27
-1.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.91
Net in cash
158.31
132.06
136.19
111.23
