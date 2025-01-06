iifl-logo-icon 1
Magna Electro Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

951.15
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Magna Electro Castings Ltd

Magna Electrocas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.34

7.01

8.5

7.87

Depreciation

-4.58

-4.17

-4.36

-4.54

Tax paid

-2.62

-1.83

-1.81

-1.01

Working capital

10.82

-1.84

12.73

6.13

Other operating items

Operating

13.96

-0.83

15.05

8.45

Capital expenditure

5.77

2.08

6.12

2.78

Free cash flow

19.73

1.24

21.17

11.23

Equity raised

133.46

130.5

118.29

100.51

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.12

0.32

-3.27

-1.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.91

Net in cash

158.31

132.06

136.19

111.23

