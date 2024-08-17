Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 is attached. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today 29th May, 2024 has approved to convene 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 16th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) The Voting Results of 34th Annual General Meeting held on 16th August, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)