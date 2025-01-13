iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Balance Sheet

13.19
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:01:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.28

5.28

5.28

5.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.01

-4.76

-5.15

-5.69

Net Worth

-0.73

0.52

0.13

-0.41

Minority Interest

Debt

1.54

1.36

1.84

4.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.23

0.28

0.39

0.39

Total Liabilities

1.04

2.16

2.36

4.88

Fixed Assets

2.42

2.85

3.18

3.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.06

0

Networking Capital

-1.97

-1.28

-1.08

1.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.04

0.05

0.19

0.22

Debtor Days

41.99

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.6

0.75

3.21

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.21

-0.27

-0.44

Creditor Days

83.98

Other Current Liabilities

-1.87

-1.72

-1.75

-1.88

Cash

0.59

0.6

0.19

0.09

Total Assets

1.04

2.17

2.35

4.89

Mahalaxmi Seam. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.