Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.28
5.28
5.28
5.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.01
-4.76
-5.15
-5.69
Net Worth
-0.73
0.52
0.13
-0.41
Minority Interest
Debt
1.54
1.36
1.84
4.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0.28
0.39
0.39
Total Liabilities
1.04
2.16
2.36
4.88
Fixed Assets
2.42
2.85
3.18
3.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.06
0
Networking Capital
-1.97
-1.28
-1.08
1.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.04
0.05
0.19
0.22
Debtor Days
41.99
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.6
0.75
3.21
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.21
-0.27
-0.44
Creditor Days
83.98
Other Current Liabilities
-1.87
-1.72
-1.75
-1.88
Cash
0.59
0.6
0.19
0.09
Total Assets
1.04
2.17
2.35
4.89
