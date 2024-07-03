Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹13.45
Prev. Close₹13.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹13.99
Day's Low₹13.15
52 Week's High₹15
52 Week's Low₹8.31
Book Value₹-1.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.33
P/E18.68
EPS0.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.28
5.28
5.28
5.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.01
-4.76
-5.15
-5.69
Net Worth
-0.73
0.52
0.13
-0.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.91
1.87
3.9
10.71
yoy growth (%)
2.16
-52.04
-63.57
-2.97
Raw materials
-0.04
0
-2
-4.95
As % of sales
2.56
0
51.38
46.23
Employee costs
-0.73
-0.77
-0.85
-1.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
-0.1
-0.75
-2.21
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.57
-0.6
-0.6
Tax paid
0.14
0.01
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.07
0.32
-1.43
-2.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.16
-52.04
-63.57
-2.97
Op profit growth
51.53
113.68
-117.96
3,801.89
EBIT growth
122.31
-229.45
-84.34
264.77
Net profit growth
-543.23
-90.89
-56.19
55.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Madhav Prasad Jalan
Whole Time Director
Vivek Jalan
Independent Director
Chandrashekar R. Kulkarni
Independent Director
Sushil Jain
Whole Time Director
Mala Sharma
Director
Aditya Kumar Moda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd
Summary
Mahalaxmi Seamless Limited (MSL) an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was incorporated in 23rd April, 1991 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained in 19th June of the same year 1991. The Company operates in cold drawn carbon steel pipes and tubes. The new steel grade SA213-T2 was developed and produced by the company for L&T Ltd in the year 1995-96. It was the first of its kind in India. Also in the same year, the U Bend for Heat Exchanger complete design of machine and tools developed with the in-house facility. A second crane of 5 Tons was commissioned during the year1997-98 for faster material movement. The Company had developed a special grade material SA213-T9 in the year 2000-01 for Hat exchangers. During the year 2001-02, the company started supply of its material in Automobile & Refinery sectors apart from conventional sectors such as Boilers, Heat Exchangers. MSL has established the I.D Control of tubes manufacturing facility in the year 2002-03. The Company implemented series of measures to enhance the ore business activities in the year 2003-04. In the same year of 2003-04, MSL has modified its system of Electrical Heating Furnace that led to increase in the production per month from 650 tonnes to 850 tonnes. The Company had established new phosphate coating exclusively for alloy steel, which in turn reduces the number of draws required to achieve the required Outer Diameter (OD) & Wall Thickness (WT) in the year 2004. In 2004-05, MSL had devel
The Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd is ₹7.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd is 18.68 and -12.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd is ₹8.31 and ₹15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.31%, 3 Years at -0.54%, 1 Year at 35.45%, 6 Month at 24.77%, 3 Month at 31.86% and 1 Month at -1.10%.
