Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Share Price

13.89
(3.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.45
  • Day's High13.99
  • 52 Wk High15
  • Prev. Close13.45
  • Day's Low13.15
  • 52 Wk Low 8.31
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E18.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.1
  • EPS0.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

23 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.83%

Non-Promoter- 54.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.28

5.28

5.28

5.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.01

-4.76

-5.15

-5.69

Net Worth

-0.73

0.52

0.13

-0.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.91

1.87

3.9

10.71

yoy growth (%)

2.16

-52.04

-63.57

-2.97

Raw materials

-0.04

0

-2

-4.95

As % of sales

2.56

0

51.38

46.23

Employee costs

-0.73

-0.77

-0.85

-1.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

-0.1

-0.75

-2.21

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.57

-0.6

-0.6

Tax paid

0.14

0.01

0

-0.06

Working capital

0.07

0.32

-1.43

-2.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.16

-52.04

-63.57

-2.97

Op profit growth

51.53

113.68

-117.96

3,801.89

EBIT growth

122.31

-229.45

-84.34

264.77

Net profit growth

-543.23

-90.89

-56.19

55.58

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Madhav Prasad Jalan

Whole Time Director

Vivek Jalan

Independent Director

Chandrashekar R. Kulkarni

Independent Director

Sushil Jain

Whole Time Director

Mala Sharma

Director

Aditya Kumar Moda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd

Summary

Mahalaxmi Seamless Limited (MSL) an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was incorporated in 23rd April, 1991 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained in 19th June of the same year 1991. The Company operates in cold drawn carbon steel pipes and tubes. The new steel grade SA213-T2 was developed and produced by the company for L&T Ltd in the year 1995-96. It was the first of its kind in India. Also in the same year, the U Bend for Heat Exchanger complete design of machine and tools developed with the in-house facility. A second crane of 5 Tons was commissioned during the year1997-98 for faster material movement. The Company had developed a special grade material SA213-T9 in the year 2000-01 for Hat exchangers. During the year 2001-02, the company started supply of its material in Automobile & Refinery sectors apart from conventional sectors such as Boilers, Heat Exchangers. MSL has established the I.D Control of tubes manufacturing facility in the year 2002-03. The Company implemented series of measures to enhance the ore business activities in the year 2003-04. In the same year of 2003-04, MSL has modified its system of Electrical Heating Furnace that led to increase in the production per month from 650 tonnes to 850 tonnes. The Company had established new phosphate coating exclusively for alloy steel, which in turn reduces the number of draws required to achieve the required Outer Diameter (OD) & Wall Thickness (WT) in the year 2004. In 2004-05, MSL had devel
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd share price today?

The Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd is ₹7.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd is 18.68 and -12.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd is ₹8.31 and ₹15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd?

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.31%, 3 Years at -0.54%, 1 Year at 35.45%, 6 Month at 24.77%, 3 Month at 31.86% and 1 Month at -1.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.16 %

