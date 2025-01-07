iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.94
(3.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.91

1.87

3.9

10.71

yoy growth (%)

2.16

-52.04

-63.57

-2.97

Raw materials

-0.04

0

-2

-4.95

As % of sales

2.56

0

51.38

46.23

Employee costs

-0.73

-0.77

-0.85

-1.74

As % of sales

38.28

41.6

21.84

16.28

Other costs

-0.18

-0.47

-0.75

-5.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.89

25.18

19.31

52.6

Operating profit

0.94

0.62

0.29

-1.61

OPM

49.26

33.21

7.45

-15.11

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.57

-0.6

-0.6

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.42

-0.51

-0.62

Other income

0.32

0.27

0.06

0.62

Profit before tax

0.25

-0.1

-0.75

-2.21

Taxes

0.14

0.01

0

-0.06

Tax rate

56.27

-11.39

-0.39

2.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.4

-0.09

-0.75

-2.27

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.24

0

Net profit

0.4

-0.09

-0.99

-2.27

yoy growth (%)

-543.23

-90.89

-56.19

55.58

NPM

21.03

-4.84

-25.54

-21.24

