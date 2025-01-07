Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.91
1.87
3.9
10.71
yoy growth (%)
2.16
-52.04
-63.57
-2.97
Raw materials
-0.04
0
-2
-4.95
As % of sales
2.56
0
51.38
46.23
Employee costs
-0.73
-0.77
-0.85
-1.74
As % of sales
38.28
41.6
21.84
16.28
Other costs
-0.18
-0.47
-0.75
-5.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.89
25.18
19.31
52.6
Operating profit
0.94
0.62
0.29
-1.61
OPM
49.26
33.21
7.45
-15.11
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.57
-0.6
-0.6
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.42
-0.51
-0.62
Other income
0.32
0.27
0.06
0.62
Profit before tax
0.25
-0.1
-0.75
-2.21
Taxes
0.14
0.01
0
-0.06
Tax rate
56.27
-11.39
-0.39
2.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.4
-0.09
-0.75
-2.27
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.24
0
Net profit
0.4
-0.09
-0.99
-2.27
yoy growth (%)
-543.23
-90.89
-56.19
55.58
NPM
21.03
-4.84
-25.54
-21.24
