Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
-0.1
-0.75
-2.21
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.57
-0.6
-0.6
Tax paid
0.14
0.01
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.07
0.32
-1.43
-2.53
Other operating items
Operating
-0.07
-0.34
-2.79
-5.4
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
-0.12
-0.77
Free cash flow
-0.07
-0.32
-2.92
-6.17
Equity raised
-12.18
-11.92
-9.84
-5.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.25
4.66
0.95
1.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.01
-7.59
-11.81
-9.73
