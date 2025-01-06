iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.5
(0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Mahalaxmi Seam. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

-0.1

-0.75

-2.21

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.57

-0.6

-0.6

Tax paid

0.14

0.01

0

-0.06

Working capital

0.07

0.32

-1.43

-2.53

Other operating items

Operating

-0.07

-0.34

-2.79

-5.4

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

-0.12

-0.77

Free cash flow

-0.07

-0.32

-2.92

-6.17

Equity raised

-12.18

-11.92

-9.84

-5.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.25

4.66

0.95

1.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.01

-7.59

-11.81

-9.73

