Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Thirty third Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial summary or highlights/performance of the company:

Particulars Financial Year ended 31/03/2024(In Lakhs) 31/03/2023(In Lakhs) Total Income 188.81 191.74 Expenditure 164.09 158.06 Profit / Loss before Tax 24.72 33.68 Exceptional Item 157.20 0 Taxes paid and provided (8.12) (5.05) Profit / Loss after Tax (124.36) 38.73 Transferred to Reserves 0 0 Proposed Final Dividend 0 0 Dividend distribution tax 0 0 Balance carried to Balance Sheet (124.36) 38.73

Operational performance:

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, your Company made a lossfor the year amounting toRs. 1,24,36,135/- against a profit of Rs. 38,73,676/-in the previous year.The total revenue recorded from operations isRs.1,88,81,004/-for the year ended 31st March, 2024 as compared to the previous year of Rs. 1,91,74,588/-.

The substantial decline in profitability is primarily attributable to a one-time payment of Rs. 1,57,20,184/- made pursuant to the Amnesty Scheme of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, which had a material impact on the Companys financial standing.

Management discussion and analysis:

The detailed Management Discussion & Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

Dividend:

Since there is a loss recorded for the financial year under review, the Board of Directors has decided not to declare a dividend. Instead, they will focus on conserving resources and positioning the company for future growth.

Transfer to reserves:

No transfers were made to the reserve account for the financial year, as the Company incurred a loss.

Brief description of the companys working during the vear/state of the companysaffairs:

However, it has leased its entire plant to Jindal Saw Ltd since the year 2017 and it is getting regular lease rental from Jindal Saw Ltd.

Your company is also a diversified technology solutions provider, offering a range of services and products to support our clients business needs. The core expertise lies in developing software that automates business processes, as well as creating innovative software products.

Changes in the nature of business, if any:

The Companys core business and operations have continued unchanged, with no material modifications or diversifications occurring during the financial year under review.

Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report:

1. The Company has, vide special resolution passed in the extraordinary general meeting held on 18th April 2024, decided to sell an undertaking with respect to the factory located at Pipenagar (Sukeli) Via Nagothane, Taluka Roha, Dist Raigad 402126 for a consideration amounting to Rs 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores Only) to a Company belonging to the group of Jindal Saw Limited. However, the transaction shall be executed in due course of time.

2. The Company has enhanced the limits to make loan(s) and give guarantee(s), provide security(ies) or make investments under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013from Rs. 5,00,00,000/- to Rs. 15,00,00,000/- vide special resolution passed in the extraordinary general meeting held on 18th April, 2024.

Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operations in future:

No Significant and Material Orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operations in the future during the Year under Review.

Details of subsidiary/joint ventures/associate companies and financial performance thereof:

The Company has no subsidiary or associate company.

No company has become or has ceased to become a subsidiary/associate company during the year under review.

Deposits:

Pursuant to Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 2 of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139(1) of The Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereafter, M/sAgrawal Jain & Gupta, Chartered Accountants, have beenappointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 27, 2022,and shall hold the office of auditors until the conclusion of AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027 for a period of five years.

Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company, vide its resolution passed in its meeting held on 16th July 2024,has appointed M/s Neelakshee R. Marathe& Co.,Practicing Company Secretaries, COP No: 9983, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 contains qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers which are self-explanatory.

Cost Auditor:

Cost audit is not applicable to the company for the financial year ended 2023-24.

Auditors Report:

There are no comments made by the statutory auditors in the auditors report and do not require any further clarification.

Issued Employee Stock Options / ESOP:

The Company has not issued employee stock options and does not have any scheme to fund its employees to purchase the shares of the Company.

Issue of Sweat Equity:

The Company has not issued sweat equity shares during the year under review.

Issue of shares with differential voting rights:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a) (ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

Disclosure under Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013:

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

Disclosure of annual return:

The Annual Return, pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, is placed on the website of the Company.

The website of the Company is http://www.mahatubes.com/

Conservation of energy, technology absorption, and foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

The Information Regarding Conservation of Energy & Technology Absorption is provided for in Annexure I

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Amount (In lakhs)

Total Foreign Exchange Inflow - Total Foreign Exchange outflow -

Directors:

A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

There had been no change in the composition of Board of directors for the year ended 2023-24. There has been a change in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. Mr. SumitPanwar has been appointedas a Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 26th June, 2023.

B) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re- appointment, if any:

The Company has received Declaration from Independent directors Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 149 sub-section (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

C) Annual evaluation of board performance and performance of its committee and of director:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board had carried out evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has defined the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors. The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including inter alia degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, Board structure and composition, establishment and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning. Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance and contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance/

support to the management outside Board/ Committee Meetings. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on key aspects of his role, including setting the strategic agenda of the Board, encouraging active engagement by all Board members and motivating and providing guidance to the Managing Director. Areas on which the Committees of the Board were assessed included degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of meetings. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Board as a whole. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also reviewed the performance of the Board, its Committees and of the Directors. The Chairman of the Board provided feedback to the Directors on an individual basis, as appropriate. Significant highlights, learning and action points with respect to the evaluation were presented to the Board.

Meetings:

i. Number of meetings of the Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors of the Company has met 8(Eight) times during the Year under review

Date of the meeting No. of Directors attended the meeting 26.05.2023 6 26.06.2023 5 12.07.2023 4 11.08.2023 6 07.11.2023 6 11.12.2023 6 08.02.2024 6 23.03.2024 5

ii. Number of meetings of the Audit Committee:

During the financial year under review, 4 (Four) meetings were held on the following dates and all the members and chairman of the committee were present in all the meetings:

26th May, 2023, 11thAugust, 2023, 07thNovember, 2023, and 08th February, 2024.

iii. Number of meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

During the financial year under review, 1 (One) meeting were held on the following date and all the members and chairman of the committee were present in the meeting:

11th August, 2023.

iv. Number of meetings of Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

During the financial year under review, 1 (One) meeting was held on the following date and all the members and chairman of the committee were present in all the meeting:

11th August, 2023.

Audit Committee:

Audit Committee of the Company as constituted by the Board is headed by Mr. Vivek Jalan with Mr. Sushil Ashok Jain and Mr. Chandrashekar Rajaram Kulkarni as Members. The committee thoroughly reviewed the quarterly and annual financial statements of the Company and recommended the same to the Board. There have not been any instances during the year when recommendations of the Audit Committee were not accepted by the Board.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company as constituted by the Board is headed by Mr. Sushil Ashok Jain, Mr. Chandrashekar Rajaram Kulkarni and Mr. Aditya Modaas Members.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has considered the following factors while formulating the Policy:

(i) The level and composition of remuneration are reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully;

(ii) Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

(iii) Remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

The Company has adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

The Board has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee in accordance with the Provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Stakeholder and Relationship Committee of the Company as constituted by the Board is headed byMr. Sushil Ashok Jain with Mr. Vivek Jalan,Mr. Chandrashekar Rajaram Kulkarni and Mr. Aditya Modaas Members.

Details of establishment of vigil mechanism for directors and employees:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy, to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or ethics policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

Internal Financial Controls:

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Your Company has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

As a socially responsible Company, your Company has a strong sense of community responsibility.

However, the Company does not fall within the criteria as laid down by the Act.

Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. The Company has also constituted an Internal Complaints Committee, to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment and recommended appropriate action.

Disclosure:

Number of complaints of sexual harassment received in the year NIL Number of complaints disposed off during the Year Not applicable Number of cases pending for more than ninety Days Not applicable Number of workshops or awareness program against sexual harassment carried out Not applicable Nature of action taken by the employer or District Officer Not applicable

Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186:

During the year no loans or guarantees are given nor are any investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

The Particulars of Contracts or arrangements with related Parties is provided in Annexure II (AOC-2)

Risk Management:

Your Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy/ Plan in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. It establishes various levels of accountability and overview within the Company while vesting identified managers with responsibility for each significant risk.

The Company has laid down procedures to inform the Audit Committee as well as the Board of Directors about risk assessment and management procedures and status.

This risk management process covers risk identification, assessment, analysis and mitigation. Incorporating sustainability in the process also helps to align potential exposures with the risk appetite and highlights risks associated with chosen strategies.

Related Party Transactions:

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the Listing Regulations. There were no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company during the year.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval.

The Company has adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy.

Criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 178 (3) of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

Independence: In accordance with the above criteria, a director will be considered as an Independent Director if he/ she meet with the criteria for Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

Qualifications: A transparent Board nomination process is in place that encourages diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective, and gender. It is also ensured that the Board has an appropriate blend of functional and industry expertise. While recommending the appointment of a Director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee considers the manner in which the function and domain expertise of the individual will contribute to the overall skill- domain mix of the Board.

Positive Attributes: In addition to the duties as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 the Directors on the Board of the Company are also expected to demonstrate high standards of ethical behavior, strong interpersonal skills and soundness of judgment. Independent Directors are also expected to abide by the Code for Independent Directors as outlined in Schedule IV to the Act.

Corporate Governance:

The Company avails of the exemption provided under Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the financial year 2023-24, as neither the paid up capital of the company exceeded Rupees Ten crores nor the networth of the company exceeded Rupees Twenty-Five crores as on the last day of previous financial year.

Particulars of Employees:

During the financial year under review, none of the Companys employees were in receipt of remuneration as prescribed under Rule 5 (2) and (3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules. Hence, no particulars are required to be disclosed in this Report.

The information required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is as follows.

The ratio of remuneration of each Director to the Median Remuneration of all employees who were on the payroll of the Company and the percentage increase in remuneration of the Directors during the financial year 2023-24are given below:

Directors Ratio to Median Percentage Increase in Remuneration Shri Madhav P Jalan 12.48:1 NIL Shri Vivek Jalan 10.40:1 18.50 Smt. Mala Sharma 8.32:1 NIL

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In terms of the provisions of Section 134 (3) (c) and 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, and to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them and same as mentioned elsewhere in this report, the attached Annual Accounts and the Auditors Report thereon, your directors confirm that:

a) in tire preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and.

e) the Directorshad laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.