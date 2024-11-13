Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30th 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 04.00 p.m. In the said meeting the Board has considered and approved unaudited financial results along with limited review report thereon from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday 03rd September 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to transact the following matters: 1. To authorize the Board to borrow monies in the form of directors loan from Mr. Vivek Madhavprasad Jalan Managing Director of the Company (DIN: 00114795) pursuant to the provisions of Section 179(3)(d) and Section 180(1)(c)of the Companies Act 2013 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman if any. With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III-Part A) and Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at 4.00 p.m., and concluded on 5.00 p.m., at the registered office of the Company, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Approval to authorize the Board to borrow monies in the form of directors loan amounting to Rs. 50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty-Lakhs Only) from Mr. Vivek Madhavprasad Jalan, Managing Director of the Company (DIN: 00114795), pursuant to the provisions of Section 179(3)(d) and Section 180(1)(c)of the Companies Act, 2013. This resolution has been passed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the company on the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. The draft Boards report along with secretarial audit report of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. The draft notice for calling 33rd annual general meeting of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 4. The appointment of scrutinizer for scrutinizing the process in the 33rd annual general meeting of the company; 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman if any. We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th August, 2024 recommended the re-appointment of Mr. Chandrashekhar Rajaram Kulkarni (DIN 02279811) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of the shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday 19th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III-Part A) and Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 24th May, 2024 at 4.00 P.M., and concluded on 5.00 P.M., at the Registered office of the Company Please find enclosed herewith audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday 23rd March 2024 at 09.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company. With reference to the above, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at 09.00 a.m With reference to the subject matter and in accordance with Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith is the duly approved Board resolution to borrow monies in the form of Directors Loan With reference to above subject enclosed herewith is a duly approved Board resolution to borrow monies in the form of Directors loan With reference to the above subject enclosed herewith is a duly approved Board resolution to sell an undertaking of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 . With reference to the above subject enclosed herewith is a duly approved board resolution to increase the investment limit (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.03.2024)

