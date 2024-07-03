Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Summary

Mahalaxmi Seamless Limited (MSL) an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was incorporated in 23rd April, 1991 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained in 19th June of the same year 1991. The Company operates in cold drawn carbon steel pipes and tubes. The new steel grade SA213-T2 was developed and produced by the company for L&T Ltd in the year 1995-96. It was the first of its kind in India. Also in the same year, the U Bend for Heat Exchanger complete design of machine and tools developed with the in-house facility. A second crane of 5 Tons was commissioned during the year1997-98 for faster material movement. The Company had developed a special grade material SA213-T9 in the year 2000-01 for Hat exchangers. During the year 2001-02, the company started supply of its material in Automobile & Refinery sectors apart from conventional sectors such as Boilers, Heat Exchangers. MSL has established the I.D Control of tubes manufacturing facility in the year 2002-03. The Company implemented series of measures to enhance the ore business activities in the year 2003-04. In the same year of 2003-04, MSL has modified its system of Electrical Heating Furnace that led to increase in the production per month from 650 tonnes to 850 tonnes. The Company had established new phosphate coating exclusively for alloy steel, which in turn reduces the number of draws required to achieve the required Outer Diameter (OD) & Wall Thickness (WT) in the year 2004. In 2004-05, MSL had developed three Dimensional tubes i.e. O.D., I.D.& W.T. This plays a crucial role for 12 mtr, and above long pipes also this was developed as an import substitute. Also in the same period, the company had executed 3 bulk orders in single size involved single draw for two of the customers, whish were used in gas cracker for BASF-Germany and in Air cooled condenser for Toyo project. The piercing Mill was installed and also commissioned in the company for the manufacture of Hollows from solid bullets in the year 2005-06. The Company is a proud awardee of the prestigious Well Known Tube Maker title from the Indian Boiler Regulation Board allowing MAHALAXMI self-certification authority, a rare honour indeed. Also MSL are on the way to becoming TS 16949 compliant soon.