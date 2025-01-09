Mahasagar Travels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.86
7.86
7.86
7.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.09
-8.43
-8.62
-6.88
Net Worth
-0.23
-0.56
-0.75
0.98
Minority Interest
Debt
4.57
6.89
7.75
8.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.34
6.32
6.99
9.58
Fixed Assets
2.06
3.15
4.7
7.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.4
1.49
1.55
1.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.25
0.23
0.46
-0.43
Inventories
0.33
0.42
0.82
0.65
Inventory Days
7.2
Sundry Debtors
5.01
5.22
3.92
3.22
Debtor Days
35.68
Other Current Assets
2.84
2.81
2.47
2.31
Sundry Creditors
-7.89
-7.81
-6.42
-6.13
Creditor Days
67.92
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.41
-0.33
-0.48
Cash
1.15
1.45
0.27
0.77
Total Assets
4.36
6.32
6.98
9.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.