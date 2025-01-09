iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahasagar Travels Ltd Balance Sheet

8.28
(0.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.86

7.86

7.86

7.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.09

-8.43

-8.62

-6.88

Net Worth

-0.23

-0.56

-0.75

0.98

Minority Interest

Debt

4.57

6.89

7.75

8.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.34

6.32

6.99

9.58

Fixed Assets

2.06

3.15

4.7

7.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.4

1.49

1.55

1.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.25

0.23

0.46

-0.43

Inventories

0.33

0.42

0.82

0.65

Inventory Days

7.2

Sundry Debtors

5.01

5.22

3.92

3.22

Debtor Days

35.68

Other Current Assets

2.84

2.81

2.47

2.31

Sundry Creditors

-7.89

-7.81

-6.42

-6.13

Creditor Days

67.92

Other Current Liabilities

-0.54

-0.41

-0.33

-0.48

Cash

1.15

1.45

0.27

0.77

Total Assets

4.36

6.32

6.98

9.59

