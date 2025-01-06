iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahasagar Travels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.28
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahasagar Travels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.93

66.35

73.22

63.53

yoy growth (%)

-50.35

-9.38

15.24

15.43

Raw materials

-21.25

-33.56

-38.31

-31.68

As % of sales

64.53

50.58

52.32

49.87

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.55

-1.5

-1.24

As % of sales

2.91

2.34

2.04

1.95

Other costs

-11.82

-30.83

-31.22

-26.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.89

46.46

42.64

42.26

Operating profit

-1.1

0.4

2.18

3.75

OPM

-3.34

0.6

2.98

5.9

Depreciation

-2.99

-3.66

-3.45

-3.58

Interest expense

-0.52

-0.46

-0.41

-0.33

Other income

0.76

2.36

0.76

0.63

Profit before tax

-3.85

-1.34

-0.92

0.47

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.09

Tax rate

0

0

0

-18.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.85

-1.34

-0.92

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.85

-1.34

-0.92

0.38

yoy growth (%)

186.26

46.03

-338.48

-527.35

NPM

-11.71

-2.03

-1.26

0.6

