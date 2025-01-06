Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.93
66.35
73.22
63.53
yoy growth (%)
-50.35
-9.38
15.24
15.43
Raw materials
-21.25
-33.56
-38.31
-31.68
As % of sales
64.53
50.58
52.32
49.87
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.55
-1.5
-1.24
As % of sales
2.91
2.34
2.04
1.95
Other costs
-11.82
-30.83
-31.22
-26.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.89
46.46
42.64
42.26
Operating profit
-1.1
0.4
2.18
3.75
OPM
-3.34
0.6
2.98
5.9
Depreciation
-2.99
-3.66
-3.45
-3.58
Interest expense
-0.52
-0.46
-0.41
-0.33
Other income
0.76
2.36
0.76
0.63
Profit before tax
-3.85
-1.34
-0.92
0.47
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.09
Tax rate
0
0
0
-18.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.85
-1.34
-0.92
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.85
-1.34
-0.92
0.38
yoy growth (%)
186.26
46.03
-338.48
-527.35
NPM
-11.71
-2.03
-1.26
0.6
