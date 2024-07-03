Summary

Mahasagar Travels Limited (Formerly known as Mahasagar Travels in Junagadh (Gujarat) based leading travels company having its head office at Junagadh and wide franchisee network spread across Gujarat. Mahasagar Travels incorporated in September, 1993. Since the Company is engaged in providing service to tourists of the state and thereby in the engagement of service sector industry since the the quality, facilities and safety are the prime concern of the management. All Major cities of Gujarat mainly Kodinar, Veraval, Somnath, Keshod, Dhoraji, Jetpur, Virpur, Gondal, Rajkot, Chotila, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Navsari, Vapi, Selvas, Mumbai Jamnagar and Bhavnagar are connected to Junagadh by daily Bus services. Hotel booking also available at Hotel Indralok.The Company has made sufficient effort to provide better quality services through increase in the fleet capacity of the luxurious class. Majority of the fleet have air conditioning facility apart from comfortable internal environment. The Company has been gradually replacing in a phased manner the environment friendly Luxurious Buses in place of old buses, which help in protecting the pollution free environment, thereby putting major stress by management on concept of taking pollution free environmental steps as per the Pollution Free Environment Policy of the Government and the new fleets of buses will also increase the tourist business and further facilitate the tourist the latest available facilities which will increase t

