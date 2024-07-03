SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹8.28
Prev. Close₹8.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹8.28
Day's Low₹8.28
52 Week's High₹10.74
52 Week's Low₹5.3
Book Value₹-1.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.86
7.86
7.86
7.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.09
-8.43
-8.62
-6.88
Net Worth
-0.23
-0.56
-0.75
0.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.93
66.35
73.22
63.53
yoy growth (%)
-50.35
-9.38
15.24
15.43
Raw materials
-21.25
-33.56
-38.31
-31.68
As % of sales
64.53
50.58
52.32
49.87
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.55
-1.5
-1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.85
-1.34
-0.92
0.47
Depreciation
-2.99
-3.66
-3.45
-3.58
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.09
Working capital
-0.54
-1.03
-0.62
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.35
-9.38
15.24
15.43
Op profit growth
-372.3
-81.5
-41.74
38.41
EBIT growth
275.46
75.61
-162.59
233.71
Net profit growth
186.26
46.03
-338.48
-527.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajivbhai Nareshchandra Maheta
Managing Director & CEO
Bhagchand G Sukhwani
Executive Director & CFO
Prakash K Kakkad
Non Executive Director
Ravi S Karia
Non Executive Director
Kavita Bachani
Independent Non Exe. Director
J N Barevadia
Non Executive Director
A J Sukhwani
Independent Director
Deepaben Dharmdasbhai Tejvani
Reports by Mahasagar Travels Ltd
Summary
Mahasagar Travels Limited (Formerly known as Mahasagar Travels in Junagadh (Gujarat) based leading travels company having its head office at Junagadh and wide franchisee network spread across Gujarat. Mahasagar Travels incorporated in September, 1993. Since the Company is engaged in providing service to tourists of the state and thereby in the engagement of service sector industry since the the quality, facilities and safety are the prime concern of the management. All Major cities of Gujarat mainly Kodinar, Veraval, Somnath, Keshod, Dhoraji, Jetpur, Virpur, Gondal, Rajkot, Chotila, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Navsari, Vapi, Selvas, Mumbai Jamnagar and Bhavnagar are connected to Junagadh by daily Bus services. Hotel booking also available at Hotel Indralok.The Company has made sufficient effort to provide better quality services through increase in the fleet capacity of the luxurious class. Majority of the fleet have air conditioning facility apart from comfortable internal environment. The Company has been gradually replacing in a phased manner the environment friendly Luxurious Buses in place of old buses, which help in protecting the pollution free environment, thereby putting major stress by management on concept of taking pollution free environmental steps as per the Pollution Free Environment Policy of the Government and the new fleets of buses will also increase the tourist business and further facilitate the tourist the latest available facilities which will increase t
Read More
The Mahasagar Travels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahasagar Travels Ltd is ₹6.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahasagar Travels Ltd is 0 and -7.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahasagar Travels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahasagar Travels Ltd is ₹5.3 and ₹10.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahasagar Travels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.51%, 3 Years at 38.45%, 1 Year at 1.10%, 6 Month at 4.28%, 3 Month at 7.39% and 1 Month at 23.21%.
