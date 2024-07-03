iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahasagar Travels Ltd Share Price

8.28
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.28
  • Day's High8.28
  • 52 Wk High10.74
  • Prev. Close8.28
  • Day's Low8.28
  • 52 Wk Low 5.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mahasagar Travels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

8.28

Prev. Close

8.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

8.28

Day's Low

8.28

52 Week's High

10.74

52 Week's Low

5.3

Book Value

-1.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mahasagar Travels Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

Mahasagar Travels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mahasagar Travels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahasagar Travels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.86

7.86

7.86

7.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.09

-8.43

-8.62

-6.88

Net Worth

-0.23

-0.56

-0.75

0.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.93

66.35

73.22

63.53

yoy growth (%)

-50.35

-9.38

15.24

15.43

Raw materials

-21.25

-33.56

-38.31

-31.68

As % of sales

64.53

50.58

52.32

49.87

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.55

-1.5

-1.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.85

-1.34

-0.92

0.47

Depreciation

-2.99

-3.66

-3.45

-3.58

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.09

Working capital

-0.54

-1.03

-0.62

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.35

-9.38

15.24

15.43

Op profit growth

-372.3

-81.5

-41.74

38.41

EBIT growth

275.46

75.61

-162.59

233.71

Net profit growth

186.26

46.03

-338.48

-527.35

No Record Found

Mahasagar Travels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahasagar Travels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajivbhai Nareshchandra Maheta

Managing Director & CEO

Bhagchand G Sukhwani

Executive Director & CFO

Prakash K Kakkad

Non Executive Director

Ravi S Karia

Non Executive Director

Kavita Bachani

Independent Non Exe. Director

J N Barevadia

Non Executive Director

A J Sukhwani

Independent Director

Deepaben Dharmdasbhai Tejvani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahasagar Travels Ltd

Summary

Mahasagar Travels Limited (Formerly known as Mahasagar Travels in Junagadh (Gujarat) based leading travels company having its head office at Junagadh and wide franchisee network spread across Gujarat. Mahasagar Travels incorporated in September, 1993. Since the Company is engaged in providing service to tourists of the state and thereby in the engagement of service sector industry since the the quality, facilities and safety are the prime concern of the management. All Major cities of Gujarat mainly Kodinar, Veraval, Somnath, Keshod, Dhoraji, Jetpur, Virpur, Gondal, Rajkot, Chotila, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Navsari, Vapi, Selvas, Mumbai Jamnagar and Bhavnagar are connected to Junagadh by daily Bus services. Hotel booking also available at Hotel Indralok.The Company has made sufficient effort to provide better quality services through increase in the fleet capacity of the luxurious class. Majority of the fleet have air conditioning facility apart from comfortable internal environment. The Company has been gradually replacing in a phased manner the environment friendly Luxurious Buses in place of old buses, which help in protecting the pollution free environment, thereby putting major stress by management on concept of taking pollution free environmental steps as per the Pollution Free Environment Policy of the Government and the new fleets of buses will also increase the tourist business and further facilitate the tourist the latest available facilities which will increase t
Company FAQs

What is the Mahasagar Travels Ltd share price today?

The Mahasagar Travels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahasagar Travels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahasagar Travels Ltd is ₹6.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahasagar Travels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahasagar Travels Ltd is 0 and -7.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahasagar Travels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahasagar Travels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahasagar Travels Ltd is ₹5.3 and ₹10.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahasagar Travels Ltd?

Mahasagar Travels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.51%, 3 Years at 38.45%, 1 Year at 1.10%, 6 Month at 4.28%, 3 Month at 7.39% and 1 Month at 23.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahasagar Travels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahasagar Travels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.71 %

