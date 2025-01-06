Mahasagar Travels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.85
-1.34
-0.92
0.47
Depreciation
-2.99
-3.66
-3.45
-3.58
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.09
Working capital
-0.54
-1.03
-0.62
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-7.39
-6.03
-4.99
-3.15
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.48
5.8
1.28
Free cash flow
-7.31
-5.55
0.8
-1.87
Equity raised
-6.14
-3.58
-1.76
-2.53
Investing
0.08
-0.13
0.01
-0.21
Financing
0.2
-0.08
2.55
-2.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.17
-9.36
1.59
-6.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.