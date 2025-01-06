iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahasagar Travels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.28
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mahasagar Travel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.85

-1.34

-0.92

0.47

Depreciation

-2.99

-3.66

-3.45

-3.58

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.09

Working capital

-0.54

-1.03

-0.62

0.04

Other operating items

Operating

-7.39

-6.03

-4.99

-3.15

Capital expenditure

0.07

0.48

5.8

1.28

Free cash flow

-7.31

-5.55

0.8

-1.87

Equity raised

-6.14

-3.58

-1.76

-2.53

Investing

0.08

-0.13

0.01

-0.21

Financing

0.2

-0.08

2.55

-2.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.17

-9.36

1.59

-6.73

