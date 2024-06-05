Mahasagar Travels Ltd Management Discussions

A. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION

1. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK:

Travel and tourism industries are being promoted by government. Gujarat Government is actively promoting tourism facilities and destinations in the state. With the increase in travelling tendency of people for the leisure and business overall industry is viewing good prospects.

2. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Government of Gujarat is promoting tourism in all spheres. Further medical tourism and development of infrastructure facilities have made Gujarat a tourist destination. Since the Company has started business in real estate sector, petroleum sector and been engaged in to the service sector, the main concern of the management is to provide best quality services to the customer. Safety, discipline as to the timing, comfort is the main parameters. Government policies and regional policies can affect the performance of the company. New players are joining in the competition. Company is planning to develop more area related to tourism, hotel business and infrastructure facilities and in construction & real estate fields. International market is very volatile nowadays with respect to petroleum products and real estate sector in India facing many challenges for the new development. Change in crude oil price and fluctuation in currency plays a vital role in the profitability of the company.

3. INITIATIVES

As we know that the customers are becoming more quality conscious which calls for continuous up gradation in the available methods and the technology deployed which will yield better realization to the company. Another niche for the Company is to maximum utilization of the Parcel business which can earn maximum revenues to the company at a negligible cost. Growing competition and drastic change of the life style of the people thereby to constantly make better quality service to satisfy the need of people is the concern of the management. Company is planning to grab infrastructure development opportunities related to real estate, travel and tourism.

4. RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Company is in travel business and major fluctuation in the price of the petroleum product is having vital impact on the profitability and performance. International market having great effect on increase in the crude price and increase in dollar value against the rupee is also a matter of concern.

Realty sector in India has shown some slow movements, market is becoming steadier and higher inflation rate leads government to curb financial resources to realty sector.

5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has adequate system of control implemented by the management towards achieving efficiency in the operation, optimum utilization of resources and effective monitoring thereof and compliance with applicable laws

6. HUMAN RESOURCES: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

The Company attaches priority to human resources development, with focus on regular up gradation of the knowledge and skills of our employees and equipping them with the necessary expertise to meet the challenges of change and growth successfully.

7. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The company has two segments i.e., Travels unit and Petrol unit. The company has total sales of Rs. 4429.93 lacs in which travel unit income is 2434.56 lacs and petrol unit income is 1995.37 lacs.

8. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE.

Companys financial performance mainly depend on the prices of petroleum products which remained stable during the financial year 2022-2023, due to cost control measures taken by the company, there was a positive performance of 39.73 lacs profit as compared to 18.82 lacs profit of previous financial year 2022- 2023. In FY 2023-24 total sales is 4429.93 lacs whereas in FY 2022-23 total sales were 5540.39 lacs.

9. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS

During the previous year 2022-23, Company reported profit of Rs. 18.82 Lakhs and during the current financial year 2023-2024 company has reported profit of Rs. 39.73 Lakhs. As a company is in service sector, most of the financial ratios are not comparable to previous year.

B. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

Appropriate accounting standards were followed in preparation of annual accounts, there is no treatment different from that prescribed in Accounting Standard.

10. ANTI SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under this policy. There were no complaints or cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

11. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Directors Report & Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include from cyclical demand, changes in government regulations, tax regimes, economic development and other ancillary factors

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

The Directors sincerely express their appreciation to the employees at all levels, Bankers, customers, investors, Government of Gujarat, Ministry of Government and Shareholders for their sustained support and cooperation extended to the Company from time to time and hope that the same will continue in future.