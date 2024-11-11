Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

MAHASAGAR TRAVELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The meeting of Board of Directors was held today i.e., Monday 11th November, 2024 at 01:00 pm has considered and approved unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. A copy of same together with Limited Review Report issued by M/s B H Advani & Associates (FRN: 117127W), statutory auditors of the company is enclosed. The aforesaid meeting was commenced at 01:00 pm and concluded at 01:35 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

MAHASAGAR TRAVELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) regulations 2015 we hereby inform that meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday 26th July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Un-audited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further as per the companys code of conduct on insider trading trading window period has commenced from 1st July 2024 and will end on 48 hours after declaration of unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) regulations, The Meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e., 26th July, 2024 at 01:00 PM has considered and approved the Un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. A copy of the same together with Limited Review Report issued by M/s B H Advani & Associates, chartered accountants (FRN: 117127W), the Statutory Auditors of the company, is enclosed. The aforesaid meeting was commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 01:35 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

MAHASAGAR TRAVELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results of the company for the quarter as well as year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To decide the date of 31st Annual General Meeting of the company 3. To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Jasubhai Nanjibhai Barevadia (DIN: 08551423) as an independent Director for the second term of 5 consecutive years Subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing general meeting of members of the company. Further as per the companys code of conduct on insider trading trading window has been closed from 1st April 2024 and will end on 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 Attached herewith Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024