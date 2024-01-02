Mahickra Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 28, 2023. Mahickra Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/01/2024) Mahickra Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024) Mahickra Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)