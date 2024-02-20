Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 15, 2024. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024) Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22.02.2024) Mangalam Worldwide Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 16, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/03/2024)