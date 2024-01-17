|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from September 20 2024 to September 26 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of determination of members who are entitled to receive the dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if declared
