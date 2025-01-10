Maris Spinners Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.92
7.92
7.92
8.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.41
22.4
34.39
19.59
Net Worth
21.33
30.32
42.31
27.65
Minority Interest
Debt
81.41
63.28
38.46
44.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
1.24
1.24
0.37
Total Liabilities
102.8
94.84
82.01
72.06
Fixed Assets
67.86
66.87
40.67
27.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.35
4.75
0
0
Networking Capital
27.11
22.9
40.99
43.83
Inventories
33.24
39.6
47.26
36.47
Inventory Days
125.55
Sundry Debtors
9.1
5.64
7.81
5.86
Debtor Days
20.17
Other Current Assets
15.59
14.09
22.92
17.37
Sundry Creditors
-27.53
-34.07
-24.36
-10.01
Creditor Days
34.46
Other Current Liabilities
-3.29
-2.36
-12.64
-5.86
Cash
0.38
0.26
0.29
0.63
Total Assets
102.8
94.84
82.01
72.06
