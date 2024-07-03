iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maris Spinners Ltd Share Price

39
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.45
  • Day's High39.45
  • 52 Wk High59.98
  • Prev. Close40.25
  • Day's Low39
  • 52 Wk Low 31.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maris Spinners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

39.45

Prev. Close

40.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

39.45

Day's Low

39

52 Week's High

59.98

52 Week's Low

31.65

Book Value

24.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Maris Spinners Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Maris Spinners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maris Spinners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.32%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 25.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maris Spinners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.92

7.92

7.92

8.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.41

22.4

34.39

19.59

Net Worth

21.33

30.32

42.31

27.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.02

122.23

122.19

117.72

yoy growth (%)

-13.25

0.03

3.79

12.25

Raw materials

-59.93

-81.97

-78.62

-72.77

As % of sales

56.53

67.06

64.34

61.81

Employee costs

-8.83

-10.39

-9.42

-8.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.22

-3.17

0.74

2.98

Depreciation

-4.21

-4.71

-4.97

-5.05

Tax paid

-2.46

1.02

0.24

-0.33

Working capital

17.04

-5.21

-3.49

1.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.25

0.03

3.79

12.25

Op profit growth

374.68

-60.03

-20.92

-15.09

EBIT growth

937.88

-77.15

-26.83

-17.59

Net profit growth

-414.39

-317.21

-62.56

-17.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Maris Spinners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maris Spinners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Anand Kumar Rengaswamy

Executive Director

T Jayaraman

Executive Director

T Raghuraman

Executive Director

Ananthakumar Dhamayanthi

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

A Harigovind

WTD & Executive Director

Aditya Raghuraman

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Kalyanaraman

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Swaminathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parag Harkishon Udani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N Sridharan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maris Spinners Ltd

Summary

Maris Spinners Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 18 Sep.79. The Company became Deemed Public in 1994. In 1995 it became a Public Limited Company and was promoted by M Thangavelu, M Rengaswamy and their Associates. The Company is a leading spinning mill manufacturing high quality yarn for the domestic market with interests in Wind Energy Generation for captive use. The Company is headquartered in Chennai. The Company situated in the backward area of Hunsur Taluk, Mysore District, Karnataka, had started its commercial production on 9th March 1981, with an installed spindlage of 11856; which increased to 24672 spindles in 1991. In year 1995, the Companys second unit with 14112 spindles, was commissioned at Manaparai Taluk, Tiruchirappalli District in Tamil Nadu. Both the units undergo regular modernization and expansion. The present capacity at Hunsur is 28704 spindles and at Manaparai it is 17472 spindles. The Group has interests in Tea Estates, Hotels, and Green power generation etc., as well. In 1994, the company set up two wind turbine generators (WTGs) at Muppandal, Tamilnadu. In Mar.95, it installed three more WTGs. The company came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance is modernisation programme and also to set up a second spinning unit at Manaparai, Tamilnadu, with a capacity of 14,112 spindles, which will take the total spinning capacity to 38,784 spindles.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maris Spinners Ltd share price today?

The Maris Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maris Spinners Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maris Spinners Ltd is ₹31.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maris Spinners Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maris Spinners Ltd is 0 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maris Spinners Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maris Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maris Spinners Ltd is ₹31.65 and ₹59.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maris Spinners Ltd?

Maris Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.86%, 3 Years at -25.76%, 1 Year at -6.46%, 6 Month at 0.63%, 3 Month at 2.94% and 1 Month at 4.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maris Spinners Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maris Spinners Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.23 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 25.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maris Spinners Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.