SectorTextiles
Open₹39.45
Prev. Close₹40.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹39.45
Day's Low₹39
52 Week's High₹59.98
52 Week's Low₹31.65
Book Value₹24.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.92
7.92
7.92
8.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.41
22.4
34.39
19.59
Net Worth
21.33
30.32
42.31
27.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.02
122.23
122.19
117.72
yoy growth (%)
-13.25
0.03
3.79
12.25
Raw materials
-59.93
-81.97
-78.62
-72.77
As % of sales
56.53
67.06
64.34
61.81
Employee costs
-8.83
-10.39
-9.42
-8.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.22
-3.17
0.74
2.98
Depreciation
-4.21
-4.71
-4.97
-5.05
Tax paid
-2.46
1.02
0.24
-0.33
Working capital
17.04
-5.21
-3.49
1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.25
0.03
3.79
12.25
Op profit growth
374.68
-60.03
-20.92
-15.09
EBIT growth
937.88
-77.15
-26.83
-17.59
Net profit growth
-414.39
-317.21
-62.56
-17.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Anand Kumar Rengaswamy
Executive Director
T Jayaraman
Executive Director
T Raghuraman
Executive Director
Ananthakumar Dhamayanthi
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
A Harigovind
WTD & Executive Director
Aditya Raghuraman
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Kalyanaraman
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Swaminathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parag Harkishon Udani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N Sridharan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maris Spinners Ltd
Summary
Maris Spinners Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 18 Sep.79. The Company became Deemed Public in 1994. In 1995 it became a Public Limited Company and was promoted by M Thangavelu, M Rengaswamy and their Associates. The Company is a leading spinning mill manufacturing high quality yarn for the domestic market with interests in Wind Energy Generation for captive use. The Company is headquartered in Chennai. The Company situated in the backward area of Hunsur Taluk, Mysore District, Karnataka, had started its commercial production on 9th March 1981, with an installed spindlage of 11856; which increased to 24672 spindles in 1991. In year 1995, the Companys second unit with 14112 spindles, was commissioned at Manaparai Taluk, Tiruchirappalli District in Tamil Nadu. Both the units undergo regular modernization and expansion. The present capacity at Hunsur is 28704 spindles and at Manaparai it is 17472 spindles. The Group has interests in Tea Estates, Hotels, and Green power generation etc., as well. In 1994, the company set up two wind turbine generators (WTGs) at Muppandal, Tamilnadu. In Mar.95, it installed three more WTGs. The company came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance is modernisation programme and also to set up a second spinning unit at Manaparai, Tamilnadu, with a capacity of 14,112 spindles, which will take the total spinning capacity to 38,784 spindles.
The Maris Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maris Spinners Ltd is ₹31.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maris Spinners Ltd is 0 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maris Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maris Spinners Ltd is ₹31.65 and ₹59.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maris Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.86%, 3 Years at -25.76%, 1 Year at -6.46%, 6 Month at 0.63%, 3 Month at 2.94% and 1 Month at 4.49%.
