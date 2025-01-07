Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.02
122.23
122.19
117.72
yoy growth (%)
-13.25
0.03
3.79
12.25
Raw materials
-59.93
-81.97
-78.62
-72.77
As % of sales
56.53
67.06
64.34
61.81
Employee costs
-8.83
-10.39
-9.42
-8.69
As % of sales
8.33
8.5
7.71
7.38
Other costs
-22.26
-26.7
-26.24
-26.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.99
21.84
21.48
22.31
Operating profit
14.99
3.15
7.9
9.99
OPM
14.13
2.58
6.46
8.48
Depreciation
-4.21
-4.71
-4.97
-5.05
Interest expense
-4.16
-4.46
-4.9
-4.73
Other income
2.62
2.84
2.72
2.78
Profit before tax
9.22
-3.17
0.74
2.98
Taxes
-2.46
1.02
0.24
-0.33
Tax rate
-26.7
-32.24
33.64
-11.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.76
-2.15
0.99
2.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.76
-2.15
0.99
2.64
yoy growth (%)
-414.39
-317.21
-62.56
-17.01
NPM
6.37
-1.75
0.81
2.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.