Maris Spinners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.98
(2.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:48:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.02

122.23

122.19

117.72

yoy growth (%)

-13.25

0.03

3.79

12.25

Raw materials

-59.93

-81.97

-78.62

-72.77

As % of sales

56.53

67.06

64.34

61.81

Employee costs

-8.83

-10.39

-9.42

-8.69

As % of sales

8.33

8.5

7.71

7.38

Other costs

-22.26

-26.7

-26.24

-26.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.99

21.84

21.48

22.31

Operating profit

14.99

3.15

7.9

9.99

OPM

14.13

2.58

6.46

8.48

Depreciation

-4.21

-4.71

-4.97

-5.05

Interest expense

-4.16

-4.46

-4.9

-4.73

Other income

2.62

2.84

2.72

2.78

Profit before tax

9.22

-3.17

0.74

2.98

Taxes

-2.46

1.02

0.24

-0.33

Tax rate

-26.7

-32.24

33.64

-11.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.76

-2.15

0.99

2.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.76

-2.15

0.99

2.64

yoy growth (%)

-414.39

-317.21

-62.56

-17.01

NPM

6.37

-1.75

0.81

2.24

