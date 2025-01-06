Maris Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.22
-3.17
0.74
2.98
Depreciation
-4.21
-4.71
-4.97
-5.05
Tax paid
-2.46
1.02
0.24
-0.33
Working capital
17.04
-5.21
-3.49
1.3
Other operating items
Operating
19.58
-12.07
-7.47
-1.11
Capital expenditure
3.37
9.05
0.31
2.28
Free cash flow
22.95
-3.01
-7.16
1.16
Equity raised
25.84
29.71
28.79
24.41
Investing
-0.01
0
0
0.06
Financing
19.04
4.51
-3.13
8.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0.81
0.81
Net in cash
67.83
31.2
19.3
34.87
