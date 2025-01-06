iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maris Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.57
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.22

-3.17

0.74

2.98

Depreciation

-4.21

-4.71

-4.97

-5.05

Tax paid

-2.46

1.02

0.24

-0.33

Working capital

17.04

-5.21

-3.49

1.3

Other operating items

Operating

19.58

-12.07

-7.47

-1.11

Capital expenditure

3.37

9.05

0.31

2.28

Free cash flow

22.95

-3.01

-7.16

1.16

Equity raised

25.84

29.71

28.79

24.41

Investing

-0.01

0

0

0.06

Financing

19.04

4.51

-3.13

8.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0.81

0.81

Net in cash

67.83

31.2

19.3

34.87

Maris Spinners : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maris Spinners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.