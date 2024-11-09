|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|MARIS SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Maris Spinners Ltd Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 9th November 2024 at 10.30 AM through audio visual means to consider among other things quarterly unaudited financial results the quarter / half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other subject with the permission of the Chairman. Board meeting Maris Spinners Ltd held today 9-11-2024 considered the unaudited financial results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September 2024 along with cash flow statement and also considered Related party Transactions for the year ended 30th September 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|MARIS SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider among other things sanction order received from the Govt of Karnataka sanctioning credit linked Capital Subsidy for Unit 1 Mysore of Maris Spinners Ltd subject to executing necessary documents . take on record the sanction order received from Karnataka Government sanctioning credit linked capital subsidy of Rs. 71757571 ( Rupees Seven Crore Seventeen Lakhs Fifty Seven Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy One only) for the Maris Spinners Ltd Unit 1 Mysore and authorising Mr Hari Govind Wholetime Director to execute the necessary documents for obtaining the subsidy amount Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|MARIS SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of Maris Spinners Limited will be held on Friday the 9th August 2024 at 10.30 AM through video conference or audio visual means to consider among other things unaudited quarterly financial results and cost audit report for the financial year ended 31-03-2024 and any other subject with the permission of the Chairman. Board Meeting of Maris Spinners Ltd held on Friday the 9th August 2024 considered unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-6-2024 and Cost Audit report for Fy 31-3-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|MARIS SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29th May 2024 at 10.30 Am to consider among other things audited results for the year ended 31-3-2024 reappointment of independent directors and fixing the date of AGM etc. The outcome of the Board meeting held on 29-5-2024 relating to financial results and book closure, fixing the date of annual general meeting, reappointment of independent directors , Re-appointment of cost auditor etc Reappointment of independent directors for further period of 5 years (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|MARIS SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of Maris Spinners Ltd is scheduled to be held on Friday the 29-03-2024 to consider among other things reconstitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. MARIS SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Independent Directors Meeting of Maris Spinners Ltd will be held on Friday the 29th March 2024 at 10 AM for the Financial year 2023-24 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|MARIS SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th February 2024 at 10.30 AM through physical /video conference or audio visual means to consider among other things unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 31-12-2023 . we would like to inform the outcome of the Board meeting of Maris Spinners Ltd held on 12-2-2024 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 At the Board of Directors meeting held on 12-2-2024 the Board considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) We refer your email dated 13-02-2024 with regard to additional details required for corporate announcement filed under reg.30 of SEBI LODR 2015. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 12-2-2024 , among other things , considered and approved the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 10.30AM and concluded at 11.30AM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
