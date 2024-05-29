AGM 23/08/2024 The outcome of the Board meeting held on 29-5-2024 relating to financial results and book closure, fixing the date of annual general meeting, reappointment of independent directors , Re-appointment of cost auditor etc Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Summary proceedings of 45th Annual General Meeting of Maris Spinners Ltd held on Friday the 23rd August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) The annual General Meeting of Maris Spinners Limited was held on Friday the 23rd August 2024 at 10.15 AM . The outcome of the Meeting was filed on 24-8-2024 . But as per the Listing monitoring team the summary proceedings of the Annual General Meeting are filed again. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)